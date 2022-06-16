Free Fire name change guide: How to get free diamonds to change IGN

Users who have just created a new account in Free Fire will be offered the option to pick a unique name. Within the game, this will be one of the key ways in which players may recognize one another.

After setting a particular name in the game, the developers also provide gamers with an opportunity to alter their name at a later point. However, for the same, they will have to spend 390 diamonds.

Many individuals want to perform a name change in Free Fire, but as the method requires diamonds, they have to look for free alternatives. Here’s a look at ways to get the currency at no cost for changing the IGN.

Ways to get free diamonds to change the name in Free Fire

3) Custom Rooms and Giveaways

Participating in Custom Rooms and Giveaways is an excellent choice for players in Free Fire interested in acquiring free diamonds for their accounts. These get hosted by a wide variety of YouTubers, and the winners generally receive the currency in addition to other incentives.

Consequently, these two are great options to try out. Despite this, it should be noted that receiving diamonds is not guaranteed, and there is just a slight chance.

2) Booyah

Booyah emerges as one of the top options to earn the in-game currency (Image via Google Play Store)

Booyah is an application developed by Garena for gaming content, and it further hosts a large number of events. Each unique event that developers incorporate has the potential to award gamers with a wide range of rewards, including diamonds, gift cards, and more.

Subsequently, individuals can download the app and try their hand at the events. Even if they are not provided, they will still have access to different prizes.

Nonetheless, it is essential to keep in mind that linking the Free Fire account to the app must be completed.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

The top choice that users must consider is Google Opinion Rewards, which is often considered the most efficient application by the game’s community. To get started, users need to download the app and finish setting up their profiles. They can subsequently take part and complete surveys to earn Google Play Credits in their accounts.

Later, the same credits will help them buy diamonds in Free Fire and complete the name change procedure within the game.

Steps to change the name

After the required diamonds have been procured in Free Fire, the following are the steps that players can follow to change their names:

Step 1: Users should boot up the game and visit their in-game profile by clicking on the top left corner.

Gamers can tap on this icon to access the Change Nickname dialog box (Image via Garena)

Step 2: In the next step, individuals may tap on the name change icon beside their existing in-game names.

Players can finally proceed with the name change by spending 390 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, gamers will find a "Nickname Change" dialog box on their screen where they can enter the required name.

As mentioned earlier, it will charge them 390 diamonds to change their name. Alternatively, they can also use the Name Change Card to receive it.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far