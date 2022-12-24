Free Fire name changing guide: How to change name for cheap

After its release in 2017, Free Fire has come a long way, thanks to all the optimizations and updates that Garena has rolled out over time. Many gamers want a unique persona in the title. This is because they want to stand out among the massive in-game crowd. Although customizing a character's looks is a great way to achieve that, plenty of users choose to alter their names, which costs 390 diamonds.

390 diamonds just for altering a Free Fire nickname just once might seem unreasonable. Thankfully, there is another way to change an IGN in the Garena-backed BR shooter: through Name Change Cards.

Name Change Cards make altering IGN way cheaper in Free Fire

A Name Change Card is the only way in the game to alter IGNs at cheaper prices (Image via Garena)

Occasionally, Name Change Cards appear in time-limited events, but you can grab one via the Guild Token tab in the Store's Redeem section. Its designated price is 39 diamonds + 250 Guild Tokens, which is substantially cheaper than paying 390 diamonds to change a name.

However, there's a condition associated with buying Name Change Cards through the Guild Token tab. You need to be Guild Level 1. Thus, you must create or join a guild before trying to purchase a Name Change Card from the Free Fire/FF MAX Store's Redeem section.

There are plenty of privileges for joining a guild in FF and FF MAX (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can join a guild in Garena Free Fire or FF MAX:

Step 1: Launch the game on your device.

Launch the game on your device. Step 2: Sign in and tap the screen to enter. If you are using a Guest account, bind it to a social media platform via system settings to ensure you don't lose your in-game data and progress. Otherwise, you might find your purchases, customizations, diamonds, collections, and more gone after you update or uninstall the game. Moreover, linking your profile will ensure that FF and FF MAX are synchronized and accessible with just one game account.

Join a guild to access the "Guild Token" tab of the Store (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After entering the game, tap the Guild icon on the left to view the available options in the game. Alternatively, you can create your guild using 5,000 gold or 100 diamonds.

After entering the game, tap the Guild icon on the left to view the available options in the game. Alternatively, you can create your guild using 5,000 gold or 100 diamonds. Step 4: After joining a guild, you can quickly accumulate Guild Tokens by completing daily quests or opening Guild Crates.

Make the changes via your profile (Image via Garena)

Once you have unlocked a Name Change Card, use your Profile's Gallery tab to customize your IGN. You can use name generator websites like Nickfinder (https://nickfinder.com/) and Free Fire Name (https://www.freefire-name.com/) to find a suitable and stylish nickname or employ Sportskeeda's suggestions for FF nicknames.

