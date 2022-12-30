Free Fire name-changing guide: How to use Unicode 3164 to create an invisible nickname

Free Fire is one of the most famous names in the battle royale genre. The game has become immensely popular among different age groups with its HD-quality graphics and impressive compatibility with a wide range of smartphones.

Garena has enabled customization for one to change their nickname anytime with the help of a rename card. Players are always mesmerized by cool names and symbols others use in the game.

Recently, a new trick has been developed in which one can hide their IGN or In-Game Name in the FF title. Though generating an invisible name is simple, many are unaware of the necessary steps.

This article discusses a quick guide to creating an invisible nickname in Free Fire with the help of the Unicode 3164 trick.

Procedure to create an invisible name in Free Fire using Unicode 3164

Here is a step-by-step guide to applying the Unicode 3164 trick to get an invisible Free Fire nickname:

Step 1: Visit any website that offers Unicode 3164 characters, copy and paste them into any notes or text app installed on your smartphone.

Copy the Unicode 3164

Step 2: Then, go to any website where you can obtain the unique Braille Pattern Dots and randomly place a couple there, one below the other, beneath the Hangul Filler.

Step 3: You can copy the complete content after pasting many characters. You must use this wording when altering your name in Free Fire later.

Gamers may also use the subscript characters in place of the Braille Pattern dots. The remaining steps in this scenario will stay the same. Players must remember that the methods for generating an invisible name are effective. The same process might not function with subsequent upgrades.

Guide to changing nickname in Free Fire

Changing the name in the FF title is very straightforward. Players only need to own a rename card to change their IGN in a few steps. Here is a quick guide they can follow to changing nickname in Free Fire:

Enter the desired nickname into the text box (Image via Garena)

Open the FF gaming title and select the "Profile Banner" option in the top-left corner. Select the "Profile Banner" option in the top-left corner of the game. Gamers are required to click on the symbol next to their current moniker. A pop-up will appear requesting them to input a new name. Players can add or paste the name they have created with the help of the Unicode 3164 trick.

Gamers who cannot afford to buy a rename card might try joining a high-level guild that offers a guild store where they can buy one. One rename card may be purchased from the guild store for 39 diamonds + 200 guild tokens.

Players must be careful while typing or copying their new name into the text field. Each rename card costs 390 diamonds (about ₹300-400), and you won't be able to make any free adjustments if you type the new name wrong.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players should refrain from playing the battle royale title. Instead, they can play the MAX version of the title, which is not among the banned applications.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes