Free Fire name style guide on how to get invisible and unique nicknames

Within the Free Fire community, coming up with creative names for IDs has become increasingly popular. Most users strive for this objective to differentiate their profile from other players in the game.

As a consequence of all this, many gamers have created unique tricks, such as the invisible name, which requires the utilization of Unicode 3164. Apart from that, many individuals choose to combine special symbols and fonts to make their IGNs look attractive.

However, accomplishing both is not a simple undertaking for all users, and not everyone knows the specific steps to follow. Below is a detailed guide on getting invisible and unique names.

How to get invisible and unique nicknames in Garena Free Fire

Invisible name

Use Unicode 3164 to get an invisible name (Image via compart.com)

Create invisible names for Free Fire by following the steps provided below:

Step 1: First, find Unicode 3164 (U+3164) and paste it onto your device's ‘Notes’ app.

Step 2: You should subsequently copy Braille symbols and paste them beneath the earlier copied U+3164.

You may paste the Braille patterns beneath U+3164 (Image via Sportskeeda)

You can readily find Braille symbols on the internet, and they have to be used since they are invisible within the game.

Step 3: Copy the entire text and then utilize it while changing the name within the battle royale title.

Alternatively, you may employ superscript characters instead of Braille symbols to get an invisible name.

Unique nicknames

Fancytextguru can be used to generate stylish names (Image via Fancytextguru)

You can utilize the name generation websites prevalent on the internet to generate unique nicknames. The procedures outlined below may help through the same:

Step 1: Visit any one of the websites that generate stylish names. A few examples include lingojam.com and fancytextguru.com.

Step 2: As a next step, you may enter the required name into the text field on the screen. Numerous outputs in fancy text and symbols will show up.

Step 3: Choose the desired one and use it as your in-game name in Free Fire.

You can further alter the output you have received by adding additional symbols.

Steps to change names in Free Fire

Changing names in the battle royale title isn’t free and requires either 390 diamonds or a name change card. Follow these steps to complete the procedure:

Step 1: Open the game’s application on your device and visit your in-game profile.

Step 2: Subsequently, tap on the icon beside your existing name. This will open the ‘Name Change’ dialog box.

You will have to utilize 390 diamonds or a name change card during the process (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter the earlier copied name, i.e., either invisible or stylish, into the text field. Then, select between 390 diamonds or a name change card to complete the process.

You will have to be careful while entering the new name, and an error will cost you more diamonds or a name change card to revise the name again.

Note: Players from India should refrain from downloading Free Fire on their mobile devices due to the game's ban within the country. Because FF MAX was not included in the list of banned applications, they can continue to play it on their devices.

