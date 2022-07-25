Free Fire name change trick to get invisible IGN after OB35 update

Players commonly desire a unique Free Fire ID name for their in-game profiles. They typically want to stand out from the crowd and are always on the lookout for attractive and innovative names.

Over time, numerous special tricks have emerged that enable players to have a special name, one of the most prominent being the invisible name change. It incorporates Unicode 3164 (Hangul Filler) and several other unique characters like Braille.

However, many users are unaware of the exact steps to create an invisible name in Free Fire. A guide to completing the entire procedure is provided below.

Note: Indian players must avoid Free Fire due to government-imposed restrictions on the battle royale title. However, they can continue to use the MAX version, which was not on the list of suspended applications.

Free Fire invisible name change: How to get invisible IGN using Unicode 3164 (OB35 update)

The primary method of getting an invisible name in Free Fire is using Unicode 3164 alongside Braille symbols. Gamers can follow the steps mentioned below to complete the procedure:

Step 1: To begin, users must search for U+3164 on a web browser of their choice. They can then copy and paste it into any text application on their mobile device.

Step 2: Players then need to get Braille Pattern Dots and paste them beneath Unicode 3164. They can easily find these on the internet.

Braille Patterns essentially appear invisible in the game, and this is why they are being used here.

Paste the Braille patterns below Unicode 3164 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 3: Individuals can finally copy and utilize the entire text when changing their name in the game. They will be able to sport an invisible name in the game.

Alternative method

Subscript characters may also be utilized by players (Image via Sportskeeda)

Users are also provided with the option to use subscript characters in place of Braille characters. The process remains the same, with the only difference being that they would need to use the subscript characters in place of the Braille ones used in the previous method.

To get these characters, players can try different name generator websites.

Disclaimer: The two tricks above to get an invisible name are working at the time of writing but may not work in the future.

Steps to change the name in Free Fire

To alter their names, players can follow the steps explained below:

Step 1: Open the game and visit the profile section by clicking on the top left corner.

Click on this icon to open 'Change nickname' dialog box (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Users can subsequently hit the ‘Edit’ icon next to their existing Free Fire nickname. A pop-up will soon appear on their screen.

Enter the name and click on the '390 diamonds' option (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The invisible text that was created previously can now be entered into the text box, and players can use 390 diamonds to complete the name change. They may also utilize a Name Change Card for the same procedure.

They should be careful while entering new names as making any errors would require them to spend 390 diamonds or a name change card again.

