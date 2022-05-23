How to get unique invisible ID names in Free Fire and FF MAX (May 2022)

One of the most prevalent trends among Free Fire and FF MAX players is the adoption of creative nicknames/in-game names (IGNs). Gamers generally have a strong desire to use these to set themselves apart from the crowd and give their profiles a unique appearance.

Players look for special tricks and fonts, with the “invisible ID name” emerging as one of the more popular options. For those who are not well acquainted with it, this particular approach provides users with a blank name and requires the use of special Unicode characters.

Note: Because of the government-imposed ban on Free Fire, Indian users must not download or play the battle royale title. However, they may continue to play the MAX version, which was not on the list of prohibited applications.

Details about how users can get invisible ID names in Free Fire and FF MAX using Unicode 3164

Participants are required to use Unicode 3164, also known as the Hangul Filler, to obtain the invisible ID names. In addition, they will need to integrate special Braille characters.

The detailed steps to complete the procedure are listed below:

Step 1: To start, open a web browser and visit any website that offers Unicode 3164. Gamers can click on this link to directly find the Hangul Filler.

Enter the Braille next to Unicode 3164 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2: Individuals must next copy the Unicode 3164 into their mobile device's ‘Notes’ app. Upon doing so, they can place Braille characters beside it. The Braille symbols can be found here.

Step 3: Users can copy the entire text and utilize it while changing their name in Free Fire and FF MAX. They will subsequently have invisible names.

Procedure to change names

If individuals do not know the exact name change process in Free Fire and FF MAX, they can follow these steps:

Step 1: Start the game and tap on the profile section in the top left corner.

Step 2: The users’ in-game profiles will appear on the screen. Next, they must press the icon located beside their existing name in Free Fire.

Gamers can subsequently paste the name and complete the name change process (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can finally paste the invisible name they created earlier into the text field and use either a name change card or 390 diamonds to complete the procedure.

They must be cautious and avoid making any mistakes since doing so will cost them more diamonds or name change cards.

Edited by Siddharth Satish