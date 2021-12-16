Free Fire New Age: How to get free Frozen Clown Skyboard skin 

Over the years, events have become a crucial component of Free Fire since they offer users a wide variety of in-game items for cheap or completely free. With the recent conclusion of the Money Heist collaboration, players are eagerly waiting for what’s coming next.

Garena recently announced the New Age campaign, alongside which tons of content will be dropped into the game, including a brand new map and more. To mark its arrival, the developers are providing players with an exclusive surfboard skin named – “Frozen Clown Skyboard.” Here’s how individuals can obtain it.

Note: The New Age campaign is yet to begin and players will only be able to claim the surfboard for free once it commences tomorrow.

Guide to get Frozen Clown Skyboard skin in Free Fire New Age event

Redemption for the skin will start on 17 December (Image via Free Fire)

To mark the start of the New Age campaign, Garena is providing this surfboard skin. However, the redemption will start from tomorrow, i.e., 17 December.

For obtaining the surfboard skin, players won't be required to complete any specific task, they will be able to claim the skin just by signing into the battle royale title.

Here are the steps that everyone can follow once the event starts:

Step 1: Players need to start Free Fire on their devices, and then head to the events tab by pressing on the “Calendar” icon.

Step 2: Next, they are required to tap on the “New Age Infosite” tab and click on the “Go To” button.

Clicking on "Go To" button will take the players to the event page (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: This will redirect users to a web page, where they can find various details regarding the campaign. Subsequently, they would have to press the “Review Rewards” button and claim the surfboard skin.

Press the "Review Rewards" button (Image via Free FIre)

Aside from this, there’s another login event also running in the game. If the players have signed into Free Fire each day since its start, they will be eligible to claim the Snowman in Flight parachute skin on 17 December as well.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan