How to get free parachute skin and Redskull figurine in Garena Free Fire this week

Since the release of the Free Fire OB31 update, the game has witnessed an infusion of new events, each of which has appealing rewards. As a result, they have maintained players' interest in the title, as the majority of them desire freebies.

Gamers were recently treated to Money Heist-themed items, and the developers have now added a new free login reward event in Free Fire. It features the Redskull Figurine, Snowman in Flight parachute, and more.

Steps to receive Parachute Skin and Redskull Figurine in Free Fire

As the event's name suggests, users can avail all items just by signing in for a given number of days. It kicked off on 13 December, and gamers have to sign in for a total of five days until 19 December to get all the rewards.

The items up for grabs are as follows:

Log in for one day to receive a 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Log in for three days to receive Redskull Figurine

Log in for five days to receive Snowman in Flight parachute

Players can visit the interface to get the Gold Royale Voucher.

Here is a guide for those unaware of how to collect the rewards through these events:

Step 1: After opening Free Fire, they need to click the small calendar icon on the right side of the screen.

Select Free Login Rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, users should select the Free Login Rewards section under the events tab.

Click the claim button to get the item (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: They can then click the claim button beside the rewards to attain them.

Once gamers have collected the parachute, they may equip it through the collection section within the game.

Login events are considered the easiest as the only objective is to sign in daily. This should not be difficult for the users to complete irrespective of their level since they have a few days. They will just have to collect the items through the given section before it ends.

Edited by Ravi Iyer