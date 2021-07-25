Free Fire OB29 update expected release date, upcoming features, and more

After the release of the Advance Server, players are eagerly anticipating the release of the Free Fire OB29 update. As with every new version of the game, the developers will bring tons of new features and content for the players to enjoy.

There is a lot of talk in the community about the OB29 update, including its release date. As of now, players are awaiting an announcement regarding the release of new content in the game.

Free Fire OB29 update anticipated release date and features

Release date

OB28 patch notes state that Clash Squad Rank Season 7 ends on August 5th (Image via Free Fire)

The last few Free Fire updates were released a day before the Clash Squad ranked season concluded. As a result, this trend will likely be followed.

Clash Squad Rank Season 7 (current season) will conclude on August 5th. Hence, the patch can be released on August 4th. Developers are expected to soon drop sneak-peeks on their social media handles about the update.

A new Gold Royale usually starts on the day of the update (Image via Free Fire)

On top of that, the new Gold Royale starts on the day of the update. The existing one comes to an on August 5th, 2021. Therefore, the update will likely be released around August 4th or 5th.

Upcoming features

Advance Server is a test server where the players can test the features. Hence, it is probable that most of the new aspects from it will be made available to the players.

Here are a few things that were present in the Advance Server:

Characters

Three new mystery characters were present in the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server, with one of them speculated to be the awakened version of Moco. They are as follows:

1) Mystery Character

Character is rumored to be the new awakened characters (Image via PRITHVI GAMING)

Ability: Enigma’s Eye

Ability description: “Awakening: Markings on hit enemies last longer when enemies move, up to 2s.”

2) Mystery Character

This mystery character has an ability called Healing Heartbeat (Image via Moniez Gaming)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Ability description: “Creates a 5m-diameter healing zone. Inside, users and allies recover 3HP/s. When downed, users and allies can self-recover to get up. Lasts for 10s, CD 85s.”

3) Mystery Character

Vital Vibes is the ability of one of the mysterious characters (Image via Moniez Gaming)

Ability: Vital Vibes

Ability description: “Rescue (help-up) speed increases by 5%. Upon a successful rescue, the user recovers 15HP in 5 seconds.”

New pet

Sensei Tig's skill is called Nimble Ninja (Image via Moniez Gaming)

A new pet called “Sensei Tig” is also available on the server. Its ability reduces the duration of the man-marking skill of enemies by 30%.

Craftland

Craftland feature has attracted the user in Free Fire OB29 Advance Server (Image via Moniez Gaming)

With Craftland, players can create maps with different objects and structures. The created maps can then be used to play custom room matches.

Grenade practice range and new weapon

The new marksman rifle is AC80 (Image via Moniez Gaming)

Users can practice and improve their ability to throw grenades with a new grenade range on the training island.

The Free Fire OB29 Advance Server features the AC80, a new firearm. It inflicts additional damage if players hit their foes twice continuously.

Click here to read the detailed features.

Note: Not all the features from the Advance Server make their way into the game. On top of this, the developers may alter or balance some of them before finally implementing them into Free Fire.

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Srijan Sen