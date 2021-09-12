Free Fire OB30 Advance Server characters & pet and their abilities explained

There are a plethora of unique elements present in Free Fire, with pets and characters being two of the most notable ones. They aren't simply for cosmetic purposes, and the abilities they possess have a significant influence on the game's overall gameplay.

Garena usually brings new pets and characters to the game with each new Free Fire update, and the list has expanded over time. At the moment, there are over 15 pets and 40 characters available for purchase.

Before the features are added, they are tested in the Advance Server. Presently, the OB30 Advance Server is going on, and it includes two new mystery characters and a new pet.

Abilities of new pet and characters in Free Fire OB30 Advance Server

Characters

1) Mystery Character (Ability - Memory Mist)

Memory Mist is the name of the passive ability (Image via Free Fire)

After the player eliminates an enemy, the Memory Mist ability reveals the locations of other enemies within 25 meters at the base level. The distance increases to 50 meters upon reaching the maximum potential of the characters. Teammates will also be provided with the foes' location.

2) Mystery Character (Ability - Buzzer Beater)

Mystery Character (Image via Free Fire)

Buzzer Beater is another passive ability, and it allows users to regain health points upon surviving an encounter. The amount of HP replenished is five at level 1, increasing to 30 at the max.

This ability could come in clutch and provide players with the much-needed health after surviving a fight.

Pet - Agent Hop

Agent Hop pet in the Free Fire Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

Agent Hop, a new pet that has made its way into the Advance Server, has been another element that has attracted a lot of user attention. It has a skill that restores EP every time the Safe Zone shrinks in a match.

There are numerous other features present in the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server, and players can check the exact details by clicking here.

Note: The abilities mentioned above are those present in the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server, and they are subject to modification with the final release. On top of this, not every feature from the Advance Server is added into Free Fire.

