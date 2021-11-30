Free Fire OB31 update Clash Squad mode changes explained

The Free Fire community has been looking forward to the upcoming patch ever since the release of the Advance Server earlier this month. Players expect it to incorporate a multitude of far-reaching changes to the game, improving the overall experience.

Although the developers have not yet released the patch notes for the Free Fire OB31 update, they have provided a glimpse of some of the essential changes on their official handles. One of the key areas of change is the Clash Squad mode.

Advancements in Clash Squad with Free Fire OB31 update

Map improvements

Specific map areas for the Clash Squad mode have been improved to achieve more balance. Only an overview of the changes was revealed for the Bermuda map on the Academy and Mill, but details are yet to be announced.

As official social media accounts emphasized the difficulty of starting in the game after the spawn, the spawn may focus on the modification.

New rank and upcoming ranked season

What’s Up Free Fire Season 2 Episode 6 went live on 27 November and provided an overview of the upcoming content in the OB31 update. It revealed that the new Clash Squad ranked season 10 and the reward for reaching the Gold 3 tier of Golden UMP.

According to the video, a new rank will be added in the Clash Squad and Battle Royale mode called Master. It will be preceded by Heroic and succeeded by Grandmaster 1. This rank will further help divide the players into different ranks based on their skill cap.

Additional request mode and backpack capacity limit

Currently, players can only request one time from their teammates. However, in the future, with the OB31 update, users can request additional items that will help them with more coordinated purchases for a given round.

Another area of change is that users can only carry two grenades in the same round. Although users can only purchase grenades, they could pick up more of these from the loot crates. Thus, it created an imbalance in the overall gameplay.

Edited by Srijan Sen