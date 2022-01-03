Free Fire OB32 Advance Server open and close dates revealed

Updates are an essential part of Free Fire, and they add to the players' excitement by bringing loads of new content. The developer releases a new version every few months, with the most recent release in early December.

Before each update, an Advance Server is made available to test the new features. The new Free Fire OB32 Advance Server is almost here, and it will go live in the coming days.

Fans are overjoyed because they will be able to get a glance at the features of the upcoming major update to the battle royale title.

Free Fire OB32 Advance Server dates and more details

This is the timeline of the upcoming Free Fire Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

On the official Advance Server website, the developers have revealed the open and close dates of the test server:

Open date of the Free Fire OB32 Advance Server: 6 January

Close date of the Free Fire OB32 Advance Server: 13 January

Users can access it and try out all the new features during this specified period. Additionally, the APK file download for the same will begin on 6 January.

However, gamers must note that not everyone will get entry to the Free Fire Advance Server, and only those who have received the Activation Code from the developers can gain access.

To have a chance at obtaining this unique code, fans should complete the registration process mentioned below:

Step 1: Users should navigate to the Free Fire Advance Server's official website by clicking on this link.

Step 2: Next, they must sign in via either of the two options — Facebook and Google.

Step 3: After players have done so, a form will appear, asking them to fill out their information and create their profiles.

After entering the information, the registration will be completed (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Once they have done that, gamers can submit the form and complete registering for the Free Fire OB32 Advance Server.

Note: Since only a restricted number of spots are available, registration does not guarantee an Activation Code.

Edited by Ravi Iyer