Free Fire OB32 Advance Server registration: Activation Code, download link, and more

Advance Servers are launched before each major Free Fire update, allowing users to test out new features and more. The current OB32 Advance Server has been functional since 6 January and will end in the next few days.

To access it, gamers must possess a unique code called the Activation Code. Those who have received the same from the developers can look at various features and earn diamonds by reporting bugs and glitches.

Free Fire OB32 Advance Server

Activation Code and Download

Activation Codes are provided post-registration but aren’t given to every user due to limited space. Players should keep in mind that no alternative can be used to obtain it.

These are the steps that gamers can follow to complete the registration and have a chance to get the code:

Step 1: Go to the official Free Fire Advance Server website and sign in using either of the available options.

Click here to be redirected to the website.

Step 2: Upon completing this, a form will appear, where users must enter the required details:

1) Full name

2) E-mail address

3) Phone number

Players must enter these details in the text boxes (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once everything has been entered, it can be submitted to complete the registration.

After this, players will find a ‘Download APK’ button on the same website. They must click it to start the download procedure for the OB32 Advance Server APK file.

Disclaimer: The file size is around 170 MB, so gamers must have sufficient space before proceeding with the download.

Timeline and features

Here is the timeline for the ongoing Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

Advance Server for the upcoming OB32 update commenced on 6 January, and gamers will only be able to play it until 13 January, after which it will conclude. Users must remember that progress made in it will not be carried over.

Players can check out a few of the server's features in the video below:

Most of these will be introduced to the game with the final release of the OB32 version.

Note: The Advance Server features are not final and can be changed by the developers before the launch.

