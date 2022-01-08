When is Free Fire OB32 update expected to be released?

Since the OB32 Advance Server release, Free Fire players have been wondering when Garena will launch the OB32 update for the game. There is a lot of excitement about its arrival because tons of features are expected to be introduced.

The developers haven’t made any revelations about a release date yet, but numerous speculations abound.

When can users expect the Free Fire OB32 update to release?

The season ends on 20 January (Image via Free Fire)

There has been a pattern that the developers have followed since the last few releases of Free Fire’s new versions. These were released a day before or the day when the CS-Ranked (Clash Squad) season ends.

The current one, i.e., CS-Ranked Season 10, will be drawing to an end on 20 January, so the OB32 update of Free Fire could be released on 19 January or 20 January.

CS-Ranked Season 11 will be commencing soon after the release of the update and users will be able to get several new rewards.

Additionally, as with all previous versions, there will most likely be a maintenance break on the date of release. This usually lasts from 9:30 am (GMT +5.30) to 6:00 pm (GMT +5.30).

A few hours into the maintenance, the developers will make the new version available for download on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. However, users will not be able to play the title until the maintenance break is over.

Expected features

Most of the features from the OB32 Advance Server will likely make their way into the final release of the game. However, the developers might make some tweaks to them before they are made available.

In the video below, users can see a few of the significant additions that are present in the Advance Server:

Additions like a new character, pet, and more can be expected by players in the OB32 update of Free Fire.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: Gamers must bear in mind that no release date has been officially confirmed, and the one listed below is merely a presumption. The developers will reveal specifics in the coming days.

Edited by Siddharth Satish