Free Fire OB32 update expected date, confirmed changes, map additions and more

Updates have always fascinated Free Fire fans because they include game-changing new features and content that they may enjoy for months at a time. The Advance Server client, which is released before the update, has a significant part in generating the hype around the patch, and the OB32 iteration has pushed it to a new high.

The developers have started providing a glimpse of what players will see once the patch rolls out via social media posts. This has been accompanied by the first episode of the third season of What's Up Free Fire. Now, all that the players are waiting for is the OB32 update to go live.

Free Fire OB32 update

Release date

The season ends on 20 so update might release on 19 (Image via Garena)

Most of the last few Free Fire updates have followed a particular trend of going live a day before the completion of the Clash Squad season. Based on this pattern, it is believed that the OB32 update may be released on 19 January, 2022.

On the day of the patch, the servers will be offline for maintenance for a few hours, preventing players from accessing the game. Updates are generally released a few hours into the patch.

Note: Free Fire has not announced the release date of the OB32 patch, and the date above is only an estimate.

Confirmed features

New Weapon

Charge Buster was seen in the OB32 Advanced Server, and the developers have confirmed its availability in the next patch. The shotgun can be charged to increase the damage, and many players are looking forward to use it.

Alpine Map in Clash Squad

The Alpine Map was incorporated in the OB31 update and Garena will now be bringing it to Clash Squad mode. This will surely keep players buzzing until the next patch.

Weapon balances

Regular adjustments are made to the guns to provide a balanced overall gameplay experience. This time around, the effective range and long-distance headshot damage of SMG and Shotgun categories have been reduced.

On top of this, SCAR, AUG, Kingfisher, and Treatment Sniper have received buffs.

New music section

Starting with the Free Fire OB32 update, gamers will be able to select the background music for the lobbies as well. This option will be available under the vault section.

Clash Squad UI upgrade

The rank icon designs for Clash Squad mode have received a visual overhaul. Moreover, the players will the details of their teammates on the loading page.

Bermuda map changes and additions

Multiple locations have received improvements to the fan-favorite Bermuda map. Locations including Katulistiwa, Mars Electric, and Mill have received additional shelter for better balance. Additionally, the update will add Nurek Dam to the Bermuda map.

Gameplay changes

Weapon tags will now be available in Free Fire, and users can check their specialties through these. Bonus Airdrops will be added to Clash Squad mode, featuring exceptional items. In the Battle Royale mode, the first two safe zones will shrink faster.

Edited by Danyal Arabi