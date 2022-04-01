Free Fire OB33 APK download link: Direct link and file size revealed

Updates have been one of the most critical factors in the overall growth that Free Fire has experienced over the previous few years. The introduction of the new versions effectively brings a profusion of new content into the title, which the entire community of the game enjoys.

The latest release, i.e., the OB33 version of the battle royale title, was made available globally on 23 March, and fans may install it on their devices to check out the plethora of new features incorporated.

APK download is one of the ways that can be used to get the latest iteration, and the game’s website offers users a direct link to the same.

Note: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

How to download Free Fire OB33 using the APK file

The size of the APK is 704 MB, and these are the steps that players can follow to download and install the game on their devices:

Step 1: Go to the official Free Fire website and tap on the ‘APK Download’ button.

Step 2: There will be two different options on the screen, and gamers must select ‘Free Fire.’ Players can also use the direct download link:

OB33 APK file: Click here

Choose the first option to download the APK file for the game (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After the download of the file completes, players can go ahead and enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option.

Step 4: Finally, users can install the APK, and they must then download additional resources/updates via the Google Play Store.

Once all these steps are done, players can sign in using their accounts and enjoy playing the OB33 release.

Changes made in the OB33 update

Character balancing

The abilities of several characters have been altered to deliver a more equitable and balanced experience on the battlefield. This has resulted in the introduction of new characters into the meta.

Kenta character

Kenta has been added to Free Fire, and he has the Swordsman’s Wrath ability in the game, which forms a frontal shield of 5 meters. With it, the weapon damage from the front is reduced by 50%. The same lasts for three seconds, and there’s also a 210-second cooldown.

G36

ARs are one of the most used categories of weapons in the game, and with the latest update, a new one – G36 has been added. It has two different firing modes, making it unique.

Readers can find the complete patch notes here.

Edited by Shaheen Banu