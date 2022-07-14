Free Fire OB35 update: When will the next update release on all platforms?

In addition to Free Fire upgrades to previous elements, developers constantly bring a number of new features to Free Fire via open beta (OB) updates approximately every two months.

The ongoing OB34 update is nearing its end, and next update in the series is the OB35 version, which is almost all set for launch. As always, this iteration will also provide gamers with exciting features, free rewards, and obviously, an enhanced gaming experience.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Consequently, players from the country should refrain from downloading it. They must only play the MAX variant, which is restrictionless.

Confirmed date for Free Fire OB35 update's launch on available platforms

As per Free Fire's recent post on its official social media handle, the new OB35 update will roll out on July 20 on Google Play Store and Apple App Store for Android and iOS, respectively.

The date has been confirmed via the event calendar for the Battle In Style return event, which started on July 11. The calendar reveals a few interesting rewards that gamers can claim after getting the patch and logging in to the updated version on the same day. The game will also offer a brand new Gold Royale that contains a premium-looking bundle, claimable using free currency.

Server downtime details

Server maintenance occurs on the day of update (Image via Garena)

There is quite a lengthy server downtime on the day of the patch update. Specific servers go offline for players due to maintenance and again come online after a few hours.

Even if users update the application on their devices, they will not be able to access the new content until the servers go live; fans should have a bit of patience on the day of the update.

Based on how long previous server downtimes have been, the following is the most tentative timeframe for OB35's maintenance:

Start time: 9:00 am - 9:30 am IST (UTC +5:30)

End time: 5:00 pm - 6.00 pm IST (UTC +5:30)

It should be remembered that the mentioned time period is not officially confirmed yet. This specific period should be corroborated by officials on the launch date of the update or one day before. Fans should keep themselves active on Free Fire's various social media handles to stay informed.

Major features, changes, and events to be released in the OB35 update

Free Fire X Justin Bieber global collaboration event (in August)

Fifth-anniversary events

Two new characters (Including J.Bieb, in-game form of Justin Bieber)

New SMG gun - Bizon

New pet - Hoot

Upgraded UI

New modes (Droid Apocalypse, Free For All, and Coin Clash)

New settings options

Alterations in characters' skills

The above list provides an overview of the changes in terms of content in Free Fire after the update goes live.

Note: The list is entirely based on glimpses revealed through the Advance Server. Some alterations may not arrive with the formal update on July 20.

