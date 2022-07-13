List of Free Fire Advance Server features to expect in OB35 update: Justin Bieber anniversary event and more

The Advance Server for the Free Fire OB35 update went live on July 7 and will wrap up on July 14, i.e., tomorrow.

Throughout the Advance Server session, several new probable features to be added to the in-game content and upgrades to previous ones have been revealed in the community. Fans are highly eager to know what will be released in the official update.

The exhilaration among gamers has indeed reached its peak ever since Garena teased a few glimpses of the next global collaboration in Free Fire with international superstar Justin Bieber on the occasion of the title's fifth anniversary.

Garena will introduce several collaborations and anniversary celebrations in the game. As always, gamers will get to claim an unmetered amount of free cosmetics.

Free Fire: Listing the potential features of the OB35 Advance Server that Garena might include in the official update

1) New characters

There should be two new characters in the OB35 update:

Mystery character 1

J.Bieb has skill functioning quite similar to K (Image via Garena)

The first mystery character will be of Justin Bieber's in-game form named J.Bieb. He has a passive ability called Silent Sentinel, due to which allies within 12 meters can block 15% damage using their EP. Simultaneously, the EP deducted from allies will be added to the skill user's EP.

J.Bieb can be used as a substitute for the K character and vice-versa.

Mystery character 2

The female character has an active skill (Image via Garena)

The second mystery character is a female. Her Wall Brawl active ability, within 10 seconds of activation, allows users to attack a Gloo Wall to mark enemies within five meters of it and also penetrate the gloo wall to inflict damage to the said enemies. However, the damage caused will be lower than usual.

The Wall Brawl has a cooldown time of 40 seconds and the number of effective gloo walls is limited to five.

Note: The Free Fire character abilities described are at their maximum level.

2) New gun - Bizon

The new firearm falls under the SMG category (Image via Garena)

The new weapon is a submachine gun (SMG) called Bizon. It is supposed to be a highly powerful member of the SMGs. However, it has lower stability that requires skills to control its frequent recoils. Once mastered, mobile gamers can easily pull off clutches in intense combat with this new firearm.

3) New pet - Hoot

The new pet does not have any cooldown time in its ability (Image via Garena)

The eye-catching new pet 'Hoot' has a skill called Far-Sighted, which enhances the range of scanning items and skills by adding a 10-meter extra range. Additionally, it also boosts the scan duration by an extra 2.5 seconds. Moreover, the info is shared with the teammates, and Far-Sighted has no boundaries for its activation.

4) Upgraded UI

The battle royale title has been renovated with a fresh UI (Image via Garena)

The user interface is arguably the most significant tweak to the in-game content of Free Fire. Garena is set to offer gamers an elevated gaming experience and new visuals. A special glance is given to the logos of both the original title and its MAX variant. Garena will alter many minor effects in the update.

5) Quick Join option for custom matches

This option is likely to be admired in the community (Image via Garena)

The 'Quick Join' option has been added to the custom match panel in Free Fire. This new feature will highly fascinate custom lovers. After the OB35 update, players can directly enter any open custom match (custom with no password) using this button.

6) New modes

There will be three new modes in the title's upcoming version (Image via Garena)

Distinct modes available in Free Fire can be considered the backbone of its diverse player base. Players are thrilled to play in a variety of modes such as BR mode, Clash Squad, Lone Wolf, Bomb Squad, etc. To boost it even further, the developers may bring in three new modes: Droid Apocalypse, Free For All, and Coin Clash.

There will be two new maps for two of these new modes called Wasteland and EL Pastelo.

7) New settings

Two new settings options, called Smart Throw and Character Voices, will arrive with the OB35 update. The former allows players to deploy gloo walls a bit differently. It can be enabled and adjusted in the HUD section.

The latter can be used to enable or disable the voices of characters sounded in the character section and in the lobby.

Note: Free Fire is currently banned in India due to security concerns, and players from the country are urged not to download the same title. They must be able to access their FF IDs via the MAX variant instead, which is not banned.

Also, there is no guarantee that the features listed above will surely arrive with the official update. This article is based entirely on speculations circulating in the community.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far