Free Fire OB36 Advance Server: Download date, registration, and more

Garena's prominent action title, Free Fire, is filled with exciting features. Developers actively push upgrades to in-game content to provide gamers with a fresh experience. They launch a major update to the game approximately every two months.

However, introducing new features directly to the official version of the game is not good practice as the said features may have glitches and bugs. To ensure the official version is defect-free, Garena also releases a temporary server called the Advance Server, which allows users to test all the forthcoming features in advance.

Disclaimer: The Indian government has banned Free Fire in the country. Consequently, players from the nation should not play the same title. They should play the MAX variant instead, which does not have any restrictions.

Release date, registration, download, and more details about Free Fire OB36 Advance Server

Free Fire's OB35 patch went live on July 20, bringing in several optimizations and tweaks to the gameplay mechanism. The Advance Server for the said update was released on July 7, nearly two weeks before the official release.

Generally, developers follow the same pattern for the launch of Advance Servers for specific OB updates.

As per past trends, the next patch update is expected to be unveiled on September 14. Thus, the OB36 Advance Server's tentative release date lies between August 30 and September 2.

Therefore, interested gamers should be ready to apply as soon as the server registrations go live.

How to register for the OB36 Advance Server

Once registrations are open, individuals may adhere to the following step-by-step guide to register a slot for the upcoming Advance Server.

Step 1: Go to the official Free Fire Advance Server website via this URL.

Step 2: Sign in on the platform using any of the methods available there. Usually, there are Google and Facebook options. It is suggested to choose the option with which you have linked your in-game IDs.

Login options on official Advance Server website (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once signed in, a registration screen will appear asking for the candidate's valid email and phone number. Fill out the fields with legit details to proceed.

Step 4: After successful registration, you will spot the "Download APK" button. Click on the same to download the Advance Server APK. It should be noted that the APK is only available for Android devices.

Step 5: Subsequently, install the APK on the device and wait patiently for the activation code. In most cases, the code will be instantly provided to the applicant upon approval.

The activation code is the key to accessing a particular Advance Server. It is a one-time use key which means it will not work again if it is already used to create an Advance Server ID.

Approved candidates should not share their activation key with anyone before using it (Image via Garena)

The keys are limited in number and are solely distributed by Garena officials. Hence, individuals should hurry through the registration process to increase the odds of getting the key.

Note: The mentioned dates are based on past release patterns. Official dates are yet to be announced by the formal team. Also, the Free Fire Advance Server website is likely to remain inactive on casual days.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far