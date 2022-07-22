5 best features in Free Fire MAX OB35 update

The Free Fire MAX OB35 update has no dearth of new features and brings changes that cover all major gameplay areas. It went live on 20 July 2022, and gamers can qualify for the update rewards until 23 July 2022. The available items are Diamond Royale Vouchers, Weapon Royale Vouchers, Pet Food, and Universal Fragments.

Taking on the new content, the developers optimized the entire UI while making many changes regarding the characters and weapons. On top of this, the Clash Squad and Battle Royale modes have received multiple enhancements and changes as well.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions, and the opinion of the reader may vary.

Free Fire MAX OB35 update features that facilitate a better gaming experience

5) Character adjustments

Characters have become increasingly important in terms of Free Fire MAX's gameplay as they possess unique abilities, helping players turn the tide of the game. Hence, striking a balance in their ability is imperative. Luckily, developers bring many changes related to the characters in the title in every update.

This time Miguel’s ability has been reworked, and Crazy Slayer is now triggered by knocking down enemies. At the same time, Andrew, Antonio, and Nikita have received a buff in their abilities. On the other hand, the developers have nerfed Hayato and Joseph.

4) Bizon

Bizon SMG has been added in the OB35 update (Image via Garena)

Bizon is a new weapon available in the game after the OB35 update. It features a very high fire rate which can deal significant damage to any opponent in a short amount of time; however, this comes at the cost of lower stability. Players liked this SMG in the Advance Server, and it's unlikely they'll change their opinion of this weapon.

As per the official website, the firearm's stats are:

Damage – 54

Rate of Fire – 75

Range – 20

Reload Speed – 41

Magazine – 30

Accuracy – 17

Movement Speed – 91

Armor Penetration – 0

3) Gloo Wall Smart Throw

Gloo Walls are a core element of Free Fire MAX’s overall gameplay and become even more important as players progress through the upper tiers. In an effort to speed up the process of utilizing this utility item, Garena has integrated the Gloo Wall Smart Throw function.

It enables users to place a Gloo Wall in front of them with a single press of the designated button. Additionally, they may press and hold the Gloo Wall button while aiming for the desired location to confirm its placement.

2) Replay highlight

The Replay feature is one of the most exciting features in Free Fire MAX, as it allows players to record their gameplay. After the recent update, this feature now supports switching between first and third-person perspectives via a single button.

On top of that, gamers can even generate match highlights based on their game performance. To further complement this, developers have also incorporated knockdown, elimination, assist, first blood, and more in replay videos. This will enable gamers to analyze their games more effortlessly.

1) UI optimization

The entire UI has been optimized (Image via Garena)

Needless to say, Garena has made several changes to the battle royale title with the release of the Free Fire MAX OB35 update. They optimized the UI and improved the overall look with the new logo and icons. At the same time, a new font called GFF has been incorporated into the game.

Besides this, the mode selection page has been made more accessible as developers have compiled the maps into a single entryway for each BR and CS casual mode. The daily and weekly mission page layout provides clarity to the players about the daily and weekly missions. At the same time, users can also track the progress of these tasks on the match result page.

