Free Fire OB36 update expected release date, Advance Server registration, and more details

Free Fire's regular updates have catapulted its popularity among mobile users in several markets. The latest OB35 update is now live, and players have a lot to look forward to in the new version, including the game's collaboration with Justin Bieber and the fifth anniversary celebrations.

The game's updates tend to follow a specific routine. Thus, players often have a fair idea regarding the release date for Advance Servers, as well as the official updates.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire in India, players in the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. Instead, they may play the MAX version, which was not on the list of banned applications.

Probable details about Free Fire OB36 update and Advance Server

The current season ends on 15 September 2022

The majority of the updates in the past have been released exactly one day before the completion of the ongoing Clash Squad season. With Season 14 scheduled to conclude on 15 September, 2022, it can be said that Free Fire OB36 will go live on 14 September, 2022.

However, extended maintenance is a common factor irrespective of the patch. The game's servers become inaccessible till the completion of this break.

How to sign up for the Advance Server

The Advance Server is a special application released by Garena, where individuals can test new features and report bugs to earn diamonds in the global version.

OB35 Advance Server opened 14 days before the update

The Advance Server generally releases around two weeks before the update. Following the past releases, it might be available in late August or early September (probably August 30 - September 2).

Due to capacity constraints, not all players will be able to access this application. They will require an Activation Code that they can obtain by registering on the official website.

The Server usually opens a few days before the commencement of this special client. Players may follow these steps to sign up once the registrations are open again:

Step 1: Open a web browser and search for 'Free Fire Advance Server'.

Note: Though the website is not accessible at the moment, it will become active once the Advance Server's registration is around the corner.

Step 2: Sign in through either Google or Facebook.

They can enter the mail and click join now button

Step 3: Individuals will be redirected to a form where they must provide an active email address and click the 'Join Now' button.

Only handful gamers receive the code

Once their application is accepted, players will receive the Activation Code. Otherwise, they can wait for the developer's response. Only those with a valid code can access the client - there is no workaround.

It is essential to keep in mind that these are the only dates that have been estimated based on the previous trend. Garena has made no official announcement regarding the same, as readers must take the information of the release date as pure speculation.

Since the latest Free Fire OB35 was recently made available to players, it will be some time before Garena makes any announcements regarding the OB36 update.

