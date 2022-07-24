Miss Diya's (BlackPink Gaming) Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Diya Hazarika, commonly known as Miss Diya, is an Indian gaming content creator focusing on Garena Free Fire. She has maintained a regular streaming schedule over the past few years while posting diverse content on the channel, and the efforts have borne fruit.

Her rise to popularity has been remarkable, as she currently has 1.21 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. Diya also has another channel, Miss Diya Live, which has 33 thousand subscribers while boasting 39k followers on Instagram.

Miss Diya’s Free Fire MAX ID details

Miss Diya’s Free Fire MAX ID is 558477413. She has accomplished Silver 2 in the BR-ranked mode and Gold 3 in CS-Ranked. Her stats within the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

She has more than 30k frags in squad matches (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has played 6212 solo games and remained undefeated 646 times, translating to a win rate of 10.39%. She has chalked up a K/D ratio of 2.39 and a headshot rate of 21.60% while registering 13328 eliminations and 2879 headshots.

Miss Diya swept the opposition in 2004 of the 11568 matches, corresponding to a win rate of 17.32%. She bagged 29307 while recording 5715 headshots, earning her a kill-to-death ratio of 3.06 and a headshot rate of 19.50%.

Lastly, Diya Hazarika has finished first in 2705 of the 11857 squad matches, equaling a win rate of 22.81%. She has taken out 30585 opponents, with 5430 headshots, notching a K/D ratio of 3.34 and a headshot rate of 17.75%.

Ranked stats

Blackpink Gaming has played only squad matches (Image via Garena)

BlackPink Gaming has featured in four squad games in the Free Fire MAX ranked season and has performed better than the opponents on a single instance, adding to a win rate of 25%. With 11 eliminations, Diya Hazarika has acquired a K/D ratio of 3.67 while scoring nine headshots at a headshot rate of 81.82%.

Clash Squad stats

Miss Diya has a KDA of 1.93 (Image via Garena)

Miss Diya has been engaged in 2116 Clash Squad games and clinched 1331 matches, procuring a win rate of 62.90%. She has taken down 10856, and 5984 of these resulted from headshots, converting to a KDA of 1.93 and a headshot rate of 55.12%.

Note: The YouTuber’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 24 July 2022 and will change as he features in more games.

Monthly income

Her monthly income through the YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Diya Hazarika makes approximately $99 and $1.6K monthly from Miss Diya YouTube channel. The website further estimates the yearly earnings to be within the range of $1.2K to $19.1K.

YouTube channel

Diya Hazarika started her channel in August 2019 and has been regularly streaming the battle royale title. The channel had a relatively slow start but picked up pace in July 2020, and by the arrival of April 2021, it had surpassed 1.02 million subscribers.

The content creator has uploaded 865 videos over the years and accumulated 85 million views. At the same time, she has also gained 397k views in the last 30 days.

