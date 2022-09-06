Free Fire OB36 update mystery character and pet from Advance Server: Abilities and preview

Garena has focused on introducing new Free Fire characters and pets in recent updates and also making changes to existing ones. Following the same path, the ongoing Advance Server, which kicked off at the start of the month, also includes a new mystery character and a pet for players to test.

Since many previous updates have offered at least one pet and character, gamers expect a similar pattern this time. The update is only a few days away, and the entire community is excited.

This article provides a detailed overview of the new character and pet in the Advance Server.

Note: The Free Fire Advance Server offers multiple new features for players to test out, but not all of them get incorporated into the game with the final update.

New mystery character and pet in Free Fire OB36 Advance Server

The second mystery character has not been revealed yet (Image via Garena)

The ongoing Advance Server has two mystery characters, but only the ability of the male character has been revealed so far.

Mystery character (Male)

One of the mystery characters (Image via Garena)

The first mystery character has an active ability called Rebel Rush. It lets the players move forward quickly, but only for the duration of half a second.

Players can accumulate stacks of this skill to trigger it twice. In this case, there will be a cooldown time of five seconds between these continuous uses. Once the stacks are used, the skill will have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Only the cooldown time changes as the character levels up, and it gets reduced to 30 seconds at the highest level.

Pet

The new Fang pet in the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Garena has added to the number of available pets with each update, so the new Fang pet does not come as a surprise. The pet is endowed with a unique ability called Wolfpack Bond, which provides its owner 10 EP or 5 HP (whichever is not full) when the opponent knocks out a teammate.

Nonetheless, this does not surpass the HP/EP maximum. Moreover, even this ability has a 40-second cooldown. When the pet achieves the maximum level, the owner receives 30 EP or HP with the same conditions. In addition, the cooldown time is reduced to 25 seconds.

How to get access to the Advance Server

Users need to have an Activation Code (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since the Free Fire OB36 Advance Server is still live, gamers can register on the official website to get an Activation Code to access this unique client.

However, it will only remain open until September 8, 2022, so players will have to act fast.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, so gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. They can instead play the MAX version, which was not on the list of banned apps.

