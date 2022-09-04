How to access Free Fire Advance Server in 2022 (OB36 version)

Regardless of the version, the Free Fire Advance Server is usually accompanied by a sense of exclusivity and buzz. The ability to test unannounced features ahead of other gamers is a key reason for the degree of enthusiasm in the entire community. Players may offer feedback on the new additions, helping the developers to deliver the best experience.

Garena also provides gamers with additional diamonds to report bugs and glitches. The OB36 Advance Server client started on 1 September 2022 and features a new character and a pet alongside other gameplay elements, which players can test until 8 September.

However, the question that arises is how gamers can gain access to this special client. Read through to get answers to all such questions.

Guide to getting access to Free Fire OB36 Advance Server client

The Free Fire Advance Server client cannot hold all the users. Consequently, the developers have established a system of Activation Code to limit access. Moreover, only limited codes are available. Therefore, gamers have to register to receive one potentially.

If individuals are interested in receiving this code and accessing the client to experience the features, then they may follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: First, players can start by accessing the Advance Server website on their devices.

Sign in using one of the two available options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They are required to sign in on the website using Facebook or Google.

Gamers must have a Free Fire account with a given platform. If they do not satisfy this condition, an error message will crop up on the screen, informing them about the same.

Step 3: Players will be redirected to a form where they must provide a working active email address. Finally, they can click the Join Now button to submit their application.

Only selected applicants will receive a code (Image via Garena)

Once the application has passed, the selected gamers will get the Activation Code needed while entering the client. If they have not received a code, they may click here to find a list of working codes.

Subsequently, they can proceed ahead with the download. Unfortunately, the Advance Server is only available to gamers on the Android platform, and they will have to utilize the APK provided on the official website to proceed ahead.

They may click on the claim button to start the download (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After receiving an Activation Code, they can sign in to the same account used for registrations and click the Download APK button. The file will soon be downloaded on the device.

Step 5: Gamers can subsequently enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option from the settings if this has not been done previously. They can next locate and install the file.

Players will have to enter the code that they had received earlier (Image via Garena)

Step 6: Finally, they can open the application and then set up their profile. Individuals can enter an Activation Code when prompted to gain access.

Once the Free Fire OB36 Advance Server closes, all progress will be wiped off.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire in India, players are advised not to play the battle royale title. Instead, they may engage in the MAX version, which is not banned in the country.

