The commencement of the Free Fire OB36 Advance Server has renewed the sense of excitement in the entire community as they eagerly look forward to the upcoming update. For starters, it is a special client that Garena releases before every major update to allow gamers to test out all the features.

This not only ensures that some of the bugs and glitches are eliminated, but gamers can also provide feedback to ensure that only the most polished ones are incorporated into the game. The latest Advance Server has started recently and will be available for a few days.

All players who have already obtained an Activation Code can download the client's APK from the official website. This is due to the fact that users must input this code in order to access it, and there is no way around it.

Note: There is no guarantee that all the earlier features will arrive with the official update. Hence, these must be taken with a pinch of salt.

List of Free Fire Advance Server features to expect in OB36 update

While the developers have added many new features to the Free Fire Advance Server, not all of them eventually make their way with the update. Here are a few that might be incorporated into the OB36 patch:

1) Character

The new Mystery character in the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire OB36 Advance Server features a new Mystery Character with an ability called Rebel Rush. Since many previous updates have brought in at least one new character, the same is likely to transpire this time around as well.

This active ability enables users to move forward at a rapid rate for half a second and has a cooldown time of 40 seconds. Interestingly enough, the skill can be accumulated by using it twice, and in this case, the cooldown time between the simultaneous usage is 5 seconds.

As the character is leveled up, the cooldown time is reduced to only 30 seconds.

2) New pet

New Fang has Wolfpack Bond ability (Image via Garena)

The new pet in the Free Fire Advance Server is called Fang, and there is a high probability of its introduction with the update. The skill is called Wolfpack Bond, which allows the owners to receive 10 EP or 5 HP (whichever is not full) when the teammate is knocked down. It comes equipped with a cooldown time of 40 seconds.

3) Social Island

Players can interact with friends on Social Island (Image via Garena)

Social Island is a new feature that is expected to be added to Free Fire. It allows gamers to engage with other players in various activities and make friends. It features points of interest like racing track, football field, boxing ring and more, which enables users to socialize with others within the battle royale title.

4) Climb up on Airships

A new Airship has been incorporated into the battle royale mode of the Advance Server. This Airship moves from one place to another, and users cannot shoot from on the ground from on top of it. A unique aspect of this feature is that users can use ziplines to climb up to receive exciting loot during the match.

5) Gallery feature in the weapons section

Gallery feature in the weapon section (Image via Garena)

The new Gallery feature is available on the Advance Server. It is part of the Weapon section and can be utilized by players to showcase their arsenal of weapons in the game, based on their rarity, type and more.

Other than the ones mentioned above, several other features will make their way with the update.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers in the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. They may play the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman