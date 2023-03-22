Free Fire OB39 update download size for Android and iOS (MAX version)

Free Fire MAX's latest patch, OB39, is currently available for download, and interested players can head to an authorized virtual application store to install the battle royale title right away. Once installed, the newly added content can be enjoyed without any issues, as the maintenance break has ended ahead of schedule.

The release of the latest update has guaranteed some critical changes in FF and FF MAX across all servers, including the introduction of Awakened Alvaro, the Orion character, the Triple Wolves mode, a revamped character system, several weapon balance changes, UI optimizations, and many other exciting features.

Readers interested in learning more about the update's download size and installation guide can refer to the relevant information that's present in the following article.

Free Fire MAX OB39: Download size and installation procedure for Android and iOS

FF MAX has a download size of 597 MB (Image via Google Play Store)

Free Fire MAX players, who already have the game installed on their Android smartphones, will have to download the OB39 update with a size of 307 MB. If they're installing the BR title for the very first time, the entire app must be downloaded, which will be 597 MB in total.

The download size for iOS and iPadOS devices (Image via Apple App Store)

For iOS and iPadOS (Apple App Store), the game has a download size of 1.3 GB, as mentioned on the application's page.

How to install the Free Fire MAX OB39 version on iOS and Android

Installation guide for Free Fire MAX (Image via Google Play Store)

Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can install the latest OB (Open Beta) patch update on Android and iOS (or iPadOS):

Step 1: Launch the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store application on your device based on your operating system.

Step 2: In the application store, use the search box to find the game and click on the relevant application.

Step 3: Press the update/install button, depending on whether you already have the app on your smartphone/tablet or not.

Step 4: Once downloaded and installed, launch the app and download additional update files, if there are any.

Step 5: Log into the game using your preferred option, including the guest account.

A guest account doesn't require you to provide a social media account to sign into the game. However, you might be unable to save your data online and you'll eventually lose access to it after uninstallation. Whenever possible, you must bind your account to safeguard your in-game progress and data.

The same installation guide is helpful if you want to install Free Fire's MAX version on your PC or laptop. However, you must first get an Android emulator installed on your PC before you can follow the procedure given above. BlueStacks, NoxPlayer, and GameLoop are popular emulators that one can install exclusively from their respective websites.

