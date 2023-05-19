Free Fire OB40 Advance Server: APK download link, Activation Code, and end date

Free Fire OB40 is set to be released in a few weeks, and Garena has made preparations for the upcoming update. The Advance Server program for the OB40 update will be returning on May 19, 2023. Players can register for the Advance Server to get a chance to experience the unreleased features ahead of time. However, readers must hurry as only a limited number of users can access FF OB40 Advance Server.

Anyone can register for the Advance Server program for Free Fire Open Beta 40, but only those who have a unique Activation Code will get a chance to enter the testing phase. Moreover, interested players must register for the Advance Server and get the Activation Code before May 29, 2023.

Free Fire OB40: How to get the Advance Server APK download link and Activation Code before May 29 (end date)

The official Advance Server website is now accessible (Image via Garena)

As the Advance Server for Free Fire OB40 version will go offline after May 29, you must access the APK download link and Activation Code before the end date. Here's a step-by-step guide you can follow to get the APK download link and Activation Code for FF OB40 Advance Server:

Step 1: Use the game's official website (https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/) to get redirected to Garena's official Advance Server website.

Step 2: On the homepage, you must choose between Facebook and Google to log in for registration.

The account you have used to sign in must be linked to your Free Fire/FF MAX game account. If you haven't done this, you will have to bind your account first.

Press "Join Now!" to register for the Free Fire OB40 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Fill in an active email ID in the given box to complete registration for the OB40 Advance Server and press the "Join Now!" button.

The application, as shown in the screenshot, is still under review (Image via Garena)

Step 4: The site will automatically redirect you to the download page, where the OB40 Advance Server APK client and Activation Code are available.

In some cases, your registration will remain under review, so you must return later to check the progress. Once the application is approved, the website will automatically update the Activation Code.

Step 5: If you have received the Activation Code, you can copy the same and use the APK link (which will become available on May 19) to download the app.

(Download link for OB40 Advance Server: https://freefiremobile-a.akamaihd.net/advance/package/FFadv_66.32.0_0517_ID.apk)

Step 6: After the download is complete, install the APK and launch it.

Step 7: Fill in the Activation Code to enter the Advance Server program after opening the game.

You must note that you can only use an Activation Code once, so you should not share it with anyone else.

