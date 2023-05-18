Free Fire Advance Server OB40 APK download link for Android devices

The Advance Server is a test server where features get tested before an official Free Fire update. Fans eagerly await new ones as they give them an idea about what they can expect in the game’s next patch. The Advance Server for the OB40 update has recently commenced, and interested users can access it to find a range of unique content, including a new character, mode, and more.

Similar to the game’s previous servers, this one has only been made available for the Android platform, and it can be installed using the APK file made available. It is worth noting that although everyone can download the OB40 Advance Server, only those who receive the Activation Code can access it.

How to download Free Fire Advance Server using the APK file

The APK file is easily accessible on the official Free Fire Advance Server website, and you can visit it to download and install the same. The following is a direct download link to the file made available by the developers:

OB40 Advance Server APK File: https://freefiremobile-a.akamaihd.net/advance/package/FFadv_66.32.0_0517_ID.apk

Check out the steps mentioned below to complete the entire download and installation procedure:

Step 1: Download the APK file for the OB40 Advance Server using the link above.

Step 2: Once the APK file is downloaded on your device, you can enable the “Install from Unknown Source” setting and install it.

Input the Activation Code to get into the Free Fire OB40 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After the installation, boot up the application of the Advance Server and sign in via the “Guest” option. You can then enter the Activation Code to gain access to the test server and look at the different features.

You can basically get your hands on the Activation Code by completing the registration procedure.

New Awakened Alok in OB40 Advance Server

Awakened Alok in the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Among the main highlights of the OB40 Advance Server is the Awakened Alok character, and this is the first time a character with an active ability has received an awakened variant. The name of his skill is Party Remix, and it primarily helps his teammates heal themselves.

Essentially, after activating Alok’s ability, music notes will fall behind the aura created around him. The notes have a duration of five seconds and are dropped two meters behind the skill every two seconds. Teammates who pick up that note will experience the same effects as that of the aura.

Besides this, the Advance Server also features a new character named Sonia, who has a passive skill called Nano Lifeshield. Players can access the server to try out the specific character and all the other content.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players residing in the country must refrain from playing or downloading the game. However, they can engage in the MAX version of the battle royale title since it was not prohibited in the nation.

