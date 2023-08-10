Free Fire OB41 update: APK link, download size, and more

The Free Fire OB41 update is here, and it comes a few months after the successful release of the OB40 version of the game. Its patch notes are available, and the update itself can be downloaded on eligible platforms. You can now dive into the features of the title's new iteration, such as character adjustments, UI changes, and more.

Developer Garena has also lined up multiple rewards for players, including gun skin outfits and more.

How to download Free Fire OB41 update

The OB41 update is now available for download (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire OB41 update can be downloaded from the Google Play Store since the developer does not officially offer APK file links for the patch on the game's website. Downloading the latest version from unofficial sources is not recommended. Third-party APKs could pose a significant threat to your account and device.

Here are steps you can follow to update the battle royale title:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store application and search for the game.

Here is the direct Google Play Store link for Free Fire OB41 update: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dts.freefireth&hl=en_IN&gl=US

Step 3: Click on the “Update” button to start the download process. If you do not have an older version of the game installed on your device, you will find the “Install” button on the screen instead.

Once the update is complete, you can enjoy playing the game (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the download is done, you can immediately open the game and delve into the features of the new OB41 patch since there is no server downtime.

Free Fire OB41 download size

OB41 update size on Google Play Store (Image via Garena)

As mentioned earlier, Android users are advised to download the OB41 update through the Google Play Store. The update’s size is 200-250 MB, which may vary depending on the device.

However, a fresh installation will require your device to have roughly 300 MB of storage space.

Update rewards

Free AWM skin is also up for grabs (Image via Garena)

You can get multiple rewards after downloading the OB41 update, including multiple outfits, character trials, and a free AWM skin.

The Independence Day campaign also falls under the Indian server for the MAX version. You can download the resource packs for additional rewards, including Gold.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is blocked in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions, players in the country are advised not to play the game. However, they can play the MAX version since it is not on the list of blocked applications.

