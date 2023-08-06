Free Fire MAX OB41 update rewards: Get Skull Punker AWM or Amber Megacypher Mini Uzi

Players have already marked their calendars for the release of Free Fire MAX OB41. It is the fourth major update of the year and is scheduled to go live globally on August 10, 2023. Garena has already announced several significant features as well as a bunch of update rewards for the players to build the hype for the patch.

These new developments in recent days have left gamers in a state of anticipation as they wait for the update with bated breath. You can find the details of the patch and the corresponding rewards in the following sections.

Free Fire MAX OB41 rewards confirmed

In a recent post as well as a newly added section within the game, the developer has confirmed the rewards for the Free Fire MAX OB41 update. With the update's release, you can acquire Skull Punker AWM or Amber Megacypher Mini Uzi.

The poster features an image of the outfit that hints a new bundle might also be up for grabs with the update. However, the developer has not shared any insight into the procedure to collect the rewards, and you will have to update the game on August 10, 2023, for more details.

It is reasonable to assume that these will not be added directly. You will have to work through the tasks, such as playing a certain number of games or meeting a certain playtime, to obtain the freebies.

Free Fire MAX OB41 release time

OB41 update will be released on August 10 (Image via Garena)

Although Garena has not officially announced the exact release time for the Free Fire MAX OB41 update, it is expected to become available at 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) or 4:00 am UTC +0. This estimation is based on the pattern observed during the previous patch, where there was no maintenance downtime.

Free Fire MAX OB41 update features

As mentioned, Garena has already confirmed many new features for the OB41 update. Some important ones are as follows:

Overhauled Zombie Hunt mode

Redesigned peak

Cyber Airdrop in Clash Squad mode

Solo Dare to revive teammates

Suzy character

Shield Points mechanic

Character changes

Achievement enhancement

Visitor feature on profile

Weapon adjustments

Target Range improved

Skull Punker AWM and Amber Megacypher Mini Uzi skins in Free Fire MAX

The Mini Uzi Amber Megacypher was launched in a Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

Skull Punker AWM was first available in the game back in 2021. The yellow and black-themed AWM skin is quite a popular option, and it also packs a punch with amazing attributes. Once you equip it, you will receive additional Reload Speed and enhanced magazine capacity while sacrificing the range.

On the other hand, Amber Megacypher Mini Uzi was added in a Faded Wheel, and it was one of the first few skins for the gun. It significantly boosts accuracy as you also enjoy additional damage at the cost of reload speed.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.