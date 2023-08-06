Free Fire OB41 update features: Revamped Zombie hunt, Clash Squad changes, Shield Points, and more

Free Fire players look forward to cyclic updates as these refresh the game with loads of new content besides introducing fresh features to enhance the overall experience. The OB41 update is next in line and is scheduled to go live on August 10, 2023. The testing has been underway for the last several days, but now eyes are set on its release.

In a bid to build hype leading up to the update, Garena has begun teasing and announcing the features. The developer has also released its customary animated talk show, with the title of the latest iteration being Kelly Show Season 4 Episode 4 l What's Up Free Fire. It provides an in-depth overview of what fans can expect with the next patch's release.

Features of the Free Fire OB41 update revealed

Below are the different features that were specified in the Season 4 Episode 4 of The Kelly Show:

Overhauled Zombie Hunt mode

The overhauled Zombie Hunt mode will perhaps be the most interesting introduction to Free Fire with the OB41 update. The mode now receives a separate selection page, while the PVE option provides diverse gameplay options. Additionally, you now have an out-of-match exchange store to add depth to the overall gameplay. The talent system for the mode has also received improvements.

Redesigned peak

The Peak in Bermuda map has received a complete makeover for the game modes. The entire terrain of the iconic area has been readjusted to make the gameplay engaging, with plenty of cover available across the region with a large central building.

Cyber Airdrop in Clash Squad mode

Cyber Airdrop is one of the changes to the Clash Squad game mode (Image via Garena)

Cyber Airdrop adds a new touch to the airdrop feature in the Free Fire Clash Squad mode. These drops are transparent in the beginning, but slowly materialize. However, unless these are completely ready, the bullets can still pass through them. Moreover, you will receive exclusive Cyber Points through these that will open the doors to more items in the store.

Other Clash Squad updates

The UI will be improved (Image via Garena)

The Clash Squad UI will be improved in the Free Fire OB41 update. Now, you can easily check your teammates' purchases and share the number of coins you possess. Besides all this, you will also receive a message when a teammate drops the weapons.

Solo Dare to revive teammates

You will be able to revive teammates using Solo Dare (Image via Garena)

The new Solo Dare feature will be accessible in Free Fire squad matches. It will essentially allow the lone surviving player to take up a challenge when all their teammates are dead. Effectively, it will give up your locations to everyone in the match, and you will have to survive for the duration. If you achieve this objective, all your teammates will return to the game.

Suzy character

Suzy is the latest character inside the game (Image via Garena)

After thorough testing on the Advance Server, new character Suzy will become part of the game. She comes with an ability called Money Mark. It provides additional in-game currency on every elimination, rewarding you for playing aggressively in Free Fire.

Shield Points mechanic

Shield Points is a new mechanism (Image via Garena)

Shield Points mechanic will certainly bring a great deal of impact on the gameplay. These function as additional health points and can replace your health as you take damage. They will be displayed as a blue bar above your regular HP. Moreover, the abilities of several characters are structured around this aspect.

Character changes

Abilities of multiple characters are going to be reworked (Image via Garena)

Character changes are abundant in the Free Fire OB41 update. The characters' abilities, including Antonio, Shani, Nairi, and Shirou's, will be reworked. Additionally, the skills of Skyler, Awakened Andrew, and Moco will also be adjusted for a better overall experience.

Achievement enhancement

Another change is Achievement enhancement (Image via Garena)

The players thoroughly enjoyed the release of the Achievement system in the previous update, and the developer will build on it within the Free Fire OB41 patch.

First, the Battle Tags have been merged into the system. However, the method of acquiring them remains the same. Moreover, these come in fresh with new icons and a better interface for customizing their display on the profile.

Visitor feature on profile

Find details about people who visit your profile (Image via Garena)

The profile section has received much overhaul in the Free Fire OB41 update, and now you can check the names of the players who visited your profile. Moreover, you can send or receive likes directly through the profile pages.

Weapon adjustments

Weapons are also going to be adjusted (Image via Garena)

Garena brings in new Weapon Adjustments to provide a balanced experience during the gun fights. With the release of the Free Fire OB41 update, changes will be made to the long-range fights as multiple assault rifles and marksman rifles will be balanced. Guns such as SKS, Groza, AK47, and FAMAS will be buffed. Simultaneously, AC80 and Woodpecker will be adjusted.

Target Range improved

Target Range is also going to be improved (Image via Garena)

The improved Target Range was first seen during the Free Fire OB41 Advance Server, and the developer will officially release it with the new update. You can now hone your skills on the Training Ground with human targets. Moreover, you can jump into the range to practice shooting at different distances.

