How to get free Floral Tribute Parachute skin in Free Fire MAX

In a bid to keep players engrossed in Free Fire MAX, developers regularly launch new events providing multiple freebies. Easier With Friends is the latest occasion to become available, arriving as part of the Team Up Challenge. The event presents an opportunity to win Floral Tribute Parachute and multiple gun crates as the rewards.

You have an internal choice in the missions, and you can complete tasks such as playing for a specific duration or engaging in a certain number of games with friends. Here is a complete overview of the event alongside the procedure to collect the Floral Tribute Parachute in Free Fire MAX.

Newly launched Easier With Friends events provide Floral Tribute Parachute in Free Fire MAX

New Easier With Friends events became a part of Free Fire MAX on August 3, 2023. You have until August 7, 2023, to complete the set of tasks like playing the game for a specific duration or participating in games with friends to win a free Floral Tribute Parachute skin.

Requirements of the new event (Image via Garena)

The requirements of the Easier With Friends event are as follows:

Play for 100 minutes or help up teammates five times – 2x SCAR Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate

Play for 210 minutes or play eight games with friends – Floral Tribute Parachute

The playtime requirements are not separate. Hence, your time on the matches will be counted towards all the rewards. That said, playing eight games with friends is comparatively much easier than surviving alone for a prolonged period.

Steps to get free Floral Tribute Parachute in Free Fire MAX from Easier with Friends

Here are the steps to collect Floral Tribute Parachute in Free Fire MAX through the newly launched event:

Step 1: Sign in to your account and complete the required tasks within the stipulated time frame.

Once you have met the requirements, you become eligible to claim the rewards through the event section.

Select Team Up Challenge (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Open the event tab by clicking the calendar option on the left.

Step 3: Access the Team Up Challenge tab from the horizontal menu. Select the Easier with Friends tab.

Step 4: Finally, hit the claim button on the right side of the Floral Tribute Parachute to obtain it.

Once you receive the Floral Tribute Parachute, it is yours to keep. You will always have the option to equip it through the vault section of the game.

Other Team Up Challenge event

Team Up Challenge event calendar (Image via Garena)

The Team Up Challenge is perhaps the last event in Free Fire MAX before the launch of the OB41 update later this month. As part of the campaign, two other events – Play With Friends and Daily Missions are underway. In the first event, you can win a free AN94 – Bliss Popper by playing a specific number of games with your friends.

On the other hand, the Daily Mission provides you with Leg Pockets for completing an easy task daily. With both of them closing on August 7, 2023, you should waste no time collecting the free gun skin.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.