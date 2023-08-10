Free Fire OB41 update APK download link for Android devices

Since the beginning of last month's Advance Server, all eyes have been fixated on the release of the latest Free Fire OB41 update. Now, the long wait will soon be over. The fourth major update of the year is here, set to bring a wave of new improvements, including game modes and UI changes that will help the game make a stride forward.

It has been a few weeks since the community had a broad overview of the new content, but they still await the update's release with the same enthusiasm to experience the finished product. This article provides a detailed overview of it.

Free Fire OB41 update download link

With the launch of new updates, players tend to look for the latest APK files, and the Free Fire OB41 is no exception. Although sideloading is a popular option, you should avoid using them since APK files from unauthorized sources may result in account bans.

Thus, downloading the APK and OBB files from the internet might not be the best option. Rather, wait for the patch to be made available on the Google Play Store and other virtual stores before installing the game.

How to download Free Fire OB41 update on Android devices

Follow these instructions to experience the latest features in the OB41 version:

Step 1: Use the link above to access the game's page on the Google Play Store. Alternatively, you may manually search for it in the store.

Click the Update button once the patch is rolled out (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 2: Select the most appropriate result and click the install/update button to get the latest version of the game.

Thereafter, you can play the battle royale title.

When will the Free Fire OB41 update be released in India (MAX version)?

There will be no maintenance for the OB41 update (Image via Garena)

Garena announced that the next patch, Free Fire OB41 update, is scheduled to be out on August 10, 2023. You can download the latest version directly through the respective stores at 9:30 am IST (GTM +5:30) or 4 am UTC +0 (the time might vary slightly on different servers).

Will there be maintenance for the OB41 update?

Like the previous update, there will be no maintenance for the OB41 update. The servers will no longer be taken down, and you can essentially play the game with new features once you download the patch. Moreover, the developers have provided an additional day to download the new version.

What are the changes in the Free Fire OB41 update?

A number of character abilities will be adjusted (Image via Garena)

The patch notes for the OB41 update are already out, providing a detailed insight into what players can see on the other side of the download. Some of the important changes presented in the patch are as follows:

Clash Squad mode changes (Cyber Airdrop and UI changes)

Battle Royale changes (In-match quest, solo dare, and more adjustments)

Zombie Hunt: Double Evil mode

Training Grounds Optimization

Map changes (Peak Rework; Hangar and Factory changes)

New Suzy character with Bounty Assassin ability

Character rework (Antonio, Nairi, Shani, and Shirou)

Character balance (Andrew "the Fierce," Skyler, and Moco)

Optimization of Sonia and Orion's control

New Shield Points

Limit on Skill movement speed

Weapon balance adjustments

Melee weapon adjustments

Optimization for merged items

Loadout adjustments

Achievement system improvements

You can read the detailed patch notes for the OB41 update here.

Note: Since Free Fire is blocked in India, players from the country are advised to refrain from playing the game. Instead, they can play the MAX version of the game since it is not among the blocked applications.

