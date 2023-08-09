Free Fire OB41 update release time for Indian server announced (MAX version)

After testing the new features during the recently concluded Advance Server, the stage is all set for the release of the Free Fire OB41 update. In a bid to take the excitement off the roofs, developers have revealed the features as drip feed over the last few days, and this has worked out quite well as players now wait for the patch to experience new content.

Going a step forward, the developers have also announced the release time for the Free Fire OB41 update on the Indian server (MAX version). The details about the same were shared through the dedicated section within the game's news tab. Here is a look at all the revealed details.

Free Fire OB41 update date in India (MAX version)

Release time for the OB41 update on the Indian server (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX OB41 update will go live on August 10, 2023. As per the announcement, you can download the update at 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) or 4:00 am UTC+0 on the same day. Moreover, like the previous update, Garena has announced zero maintenance downtime for this patch. Thus, you can download and enjoy the features.

The ranked matches will be displayed at 9:00 am IST (GMT +5:30). Additionally, the developers have provided the flexibility to remain on the older version and play the game until August 11, 2023, at 1:30 pm IST. After this deadline, you must update your game client to get the latest features for the best possible gameplay experience.

Free Fire OB41 update features

Garena has revealed the features for the OB41 update (Image via Garena)

Here is a long list of features that Garena has confirmed for the Free Fire OB41 update through the last few days:

Weapon Glory Subdivision (Districts unlocked)

Bermuda Peak update

CS Update: Cyber Airdrop

Zombie Hunt: Double Evil with a better PVE option and separate selection page

Clash Squad UI changes

Solo Date in battle royale mode

Character changes: Antonio, Shani, Nairi, and Shirou

Skill Adjustment: Skyler, Awakened Andrew, and Moco

Weapon Buff: SKS, Groza, AK47, and FAMAS

Weapon Adjusted: Woodpecker, and AC80

Team Up Optimization

Store redesign

Range upgrade on the training island

Achievement System Optimization

Map Pool adjustment

New Suzy character

Additionally, Garena will also bring in lots of tweaks which you can directly experience with the update's release, given that the servers are not taken offline for maintenance.

Free Fire OB41 update rewards

The rewards for the OB41 update (Image via Garena)

Besides announcing the features, the developers have also shed light on the update rewards available on August 10, 2023, post the update on the Indian server.

You have the opportunity to get a free Skull Punker AWM or Amber Megacypher Mini Uzi. More details about the items will be available post downloading the patch.

