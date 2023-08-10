Free Fire MAX OB41 update, server status, features, and rewards

Following the massive success of three major patches in 2023, Garena is all set to release the Free Fire MAX OB41 update. The developer has fixed various issues to bring new and enhanced content to players. While a few testers have already gotten a taste of the new features and additions in the OB41 Advance Server (which ended a few days ago), fans worldwide will get to enjoy them soon.

The features of the Free Fire MAX OB41 update are expected to make great changes to the game's battle royale experience. The patch will be available on both Apple App Store (for iOS users) and Google Play Store (for Android users).

In-game servers will remain online during Free Fire MAX OB41 update

Snippet showing Garena's latest announcement regarding Free Fire MAX's OB41 update schedule (Image via Garena)

Garena's latest in-game announcement revealed the exact release time for the Free Fire MAX OB41 update. Based on the announcement, the patch is set to go live at 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) or 4:00 am UTC +0 on August 10, 2023.

Although there will be no maintenance downtime (unlike previous updates), fans will be restricted from playing ranked matches at 9:00 am IST (GMT +5:30), half an hour before the update starts rolling out. They can play the older version of the title (OB40) until August 11, 01:30 pm (GMT +5:30), after which they will need to download the new version.

OB41 features in Free Fire MAX

As aforementioned, Garena has already confirmed the introduction of new features for the latest OB41 update. Here's an overview of some of the content that could turn out to be game-changers:

Overhauled Zombie Hunt mode

Redesigned peak

Cyber Airdrop in Clash Squad mode

Solo Dare to revive teammates

Suzy character

Shield Points mechanic

Character changes

Achievement enhancement

Visitor feature on profile

Weapon adjustments

Target Range improved

Additionally, Garena will bring in plenty of other changes which players can directly experience when the OB41 update releases, given that the in-game servers will not be taken offline for maintenance.

OB41 Rewards in FF MAX

Snippet showing rewards that FF MAX players will receive once they update the game (Image via Garena)

Besides announcing the features, Garena has also revealed the update rewards that players are entitled to receive after successfully updating their game. Fans will have the opportunity to get their hands on a free Skull Punker AWM or Amber Megacypher Mini Uzi.

More information on the cosmetics available as rewards will be known after the update goes live.

