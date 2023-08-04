Free Fire OB41 update release date and features announced (MAX version)

The topic of the Free Fire MAX OB41 update continues to generate a great deal of buzz in recent days as its corresponding Advance Server is currently underway. Players have already seen the batch of new features in the testing phase. On top of that, Garena has recently confirmed the release date for the Free Fire MAX OB41 update on the Indian server.

They have also provided insight into upcoming features such as weapon adjustment, character balances, etc. The details of the update are presented in the following sections.

Free Fire MAX OB41 update release date confirmed

Garena has released a dedicated section within the battle royale title around the upcoming, confirming that Free Fire MAX OB41 will go live on August 10, 2023. There might not be any maintenance before the update, allowing you to experience the new features at around 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) or 4 am UTC +0 like with the last patch.

The features confirmed by the developers within the game and on the official social media handles are as follows:

Weapon Glory Subdivision

Weapon Glory Leaderboard has been expanded (Image via Garena)

The players have been competing hard to get their names on the Weapon Glory Leaderboard since it was added earlier this year. In the Free Fire MAX OB41 update, this leaderboard will be expanded by introducing subdivisions, allowing them to flaunt their skills and top their districts in the Weapon Glory Leaderboard.

Bermuda Peak Update

Peak is perhaps among the most celebrated hot drops on the Bermuda map. An overhauled Peak will be arriving with the Free Fire MAX OB41 update. The location will now feature a larger central building with sufficient covers to provide more tactical gunplay.

Simultaneously, it will offer a parking area and a maze to provide variety. You can catch a glimpse of the enhanced location in the official video.

CS Update: Cyber Airdrop

Cyber Airdrop will replace the regular airdrops in the Clash Squad mode after the OB41 update. Essentially you will have to stand close to the Cyber Airdrop to activate it, unlike the regular one. Subsequently, you will have the option to collect the rewards through it. This will add another layer to the regular gameplay.

Zombie Hunt: Double Evil

Zombie Hunt mode will be back in overhauled form (Image via Garena)

Zombie Hunt: Double Evil mode will arrive in the Free Fire MAX OB41 update. It is among the most awaited features, as the revamped version will feature a new exchange store to make the gameplay even more exciting. More details about the mode with Double the Bosses will be available in the next few days.

Character updates

Character changes in the OB41 update (Image via Garena)

Characters are usually at the center of the updates, and the Free Fire OB41 version is no exception. Not only will players get to see a new Suzy character but also several skills, including those of Antoni, Shani, Nairi, and Shirou. Additionally, Skyler, Awakened Andrew, and Moco will be adjusted. The majority of the changes were already available on the OB41 Advance Server.

Weapon Adjustment

A number of weapons will be balanced this update (Image via Garena)

The OB41 update will also see SKS, AK47, Groza, and FAMAS receive an upgrade. Similarly, Woodpecker and AC80 weapons have been adjusted. This will offer a more balanced approach.

These are only a handful of features, and more details are expected to be available after the release of the patch notes.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.