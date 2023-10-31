Free Fire OB42 update: APK link, download size, and more

Free Fire OB42 update is the fifth major patch of the year, and it is finally available for download. Features like the new guild system, Ignis character, and Bermuda map changes that intrigued the players in Advance Server are now globally available. You can jump into the content after the download since there is no downtime.

In addition to the features, players have also been drawn to the free rewards that will be available for a limited time right after the patch. Here are all the details.

Free Fire OB42 update download link and installation guide

The following steps will guide you through the process of downloading the latest update (Image via Garena)

Since the APK file is not officially available on the game's website, Android users can obtain the Free Fire OB42 update through the Google Play Store. Here are the steps you can follow to download the latest version of the battle royale:

Step 1: Use the link to head directly to the virtual storefront.

OB42 update direct Google Play Store link: Click here

Step 2: Press the update/install button to commence the download process.

Step 3: Soon, the latest version will be ready to play on your device. Sign in to your account and experience the rich features of the OB42 update.

Free Fire OB42 update size

A fresh download is 415 MB in size (Image via Garena)

The new Free Fire OB42 update is around 195 MB on the Google Play Store. In case of a fresh installation, you will need approximately 415 MB. The game's size on the App Store after the latest update is 1.5 GB.

All of this excludes the additional resource packs that you will need to download within the game for the complete experience. You can customize and pick the desired resources from the download center.

Free Fire OB42 update rewards

Players will be able to receive multiple free rewards as part of the patch (Image via Garena)

Garena has announced a new Ignis character as a complimentary patch reward on the Indian server. You will have the opportunity to win it for free between October 31, 2023, and November 6, 2023. Simultaneously, the developers will refresh the rewards in the Gold Royale and Weapon Royale. You can participate in both of these Luck Royales using Gold, a currency that you can earn within the game.

In addition, the Diwali events will also begin very soon on the Indian server, allowing you to participate in abundant activities to win desirable free items. However, the specific events and rewards will differ depending on your region.

Note: Due to the government-imposed restrictions, Free Fire is blocked in India. Because of this, players from the country should avoid playing the game. Instead, they must wait for the dedicated Indian version.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.