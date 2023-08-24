Free Fire OB42 update expected release date and more details

Garena has a regular update cycle in Free Fire, and the developers do not hold back when it comes to providing innovative features to enhance the gameplay in every possible way. After thorough testing over the weeks, they issue a new version every two months, which is always met with tremendous enthusiasm by the community.

The next in line is the OB42 update, and it is a couple of months away considering that the latest patch went live only recently. However, a reasonable release date can be offered, given the recent update patterns.

Free Fire OB42 update expected details

OB42 update details (Image via Garena)

Free Fire OB42 update is expected to be shipped on October 7–10, 2023, given that the recent update was released on August 10, and the patches are usually released every two months. Once Garena begins rolling out the patch, you can download it through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Moreover, with the recent updates, the developers have delivered the patches without any downtime, which means you can enjoy the OB42 update right after downloading the files.

Free Fire OB42 Advance Server expected details

Since Garena releases this client about 2-3 weeks before the actual update, you can expect Free Fire OB42 Advance Server to be available in the latter part of September. Moreover, the registrations begin a few days before the release, and you might be able to register in mid-September.

Previous Advance Server was released 3 weeks before the update (Image via Garena)

Moreover, while the client is active, you may experience the features and report the bugs on the official website to win diamonds in your regular account. This is a lengthy process in which you need to fill in details and even provide screenshots as well as recordings. Although the premium in-game currency is not guaranteed, it is still worth the effort.

Note: The details mentioned about the OB42 update and the Advance Server are based on the previous updates and have not been confirmed yet by the developers. An official announcement about the same can be expected in September and October.

How to download the Free Fire OB42 Advance Server APK on its release?

You may follow these instructions to download the OB42 Advance Server APK when the developers release the client:

Step 1: Access the Advance Server website on the browser.

Step 2: Use your Facebook or Google to set up your account. You need your account linked to one of the two platforms to proceed ahead. Enter your active email address to complete the process.

Click the Download APK button after the file is available (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click the Download APK button to receive the latest Free Fire OB42 Advance Server APK file.

It is essential to highlight that while the download is available to everyone, you can only join the client if you have access to one of the Activation Codes. Additionally, these codes are limited, and not everyone who has applied will receive them. Thus, you should download the Advance Server only after receiving the code.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is blocked in India, and due to the government-imposed restrictions, you are advised not to play the game. You may instead engage in the MAX version of the battle royale title.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.