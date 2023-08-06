Free Fire 5 most overrated weapons

Garena Free Fire has various weapons that players can add to their arsenal. Beginners choose guns based on whichever one they are comfortable with. Seasoned players, on the other hand, opt for weapons according to their specific skills. Whether players wish to engage more in short or long-range combat is also a factor that should be considered when choosing a gun.

Some Free Fire players opt for weapons not because of their skills but because they are popular. In doing so, they end up fighting with the wrong weapons, which could turn out to be a fatal decision. While some of these weapons might suit your playstyle and skill level, others might be too overwhelming to handle.

This article will look at some of the most overrated guns in the game. While they can be powerful when used correctly, in the wrong hands, they may spell disaster.

The most overrated guns in Free Fire

1) AK

In Free Fire, the AK is a weapon we will see many players use during combat. It has good damage output and range of fire, but one thing that players should take into consideration is its recoil. The AK is a rifle that can be hard to control, as its accuracy decreases when sprayed on enemies. One should have a good amount of experience with this weapon to use it effectively.

There are other ARs that Free Fire offers with better performance than the AK and less recoil, such as the Groza and AUG.

2) M1887

Wielding the M1887 should make your enemy think twice before getting into a close-range fight with you. But this shotgun also comes with a snag. The weapon requires you to be much more accurate with your shots, as the magazine count is just two. If you constantly miss your shots on an enemy, choosing this SG can turn out to be fatal.

Compared to this shotgun, an enemy shooting with a rifle will have a higher chance of hitting you even if they randomly shoot in your direction because of the sheer size of their magazine.

3) KAR98K

In Free Fire, the KAR98K is a sniper rifle with high damage output, making it challenging for enemies to make it out alive if you scope in their direction.

However, if you are still learning to land headshots, this SR can be a terrible choice. To instantly eliminate your enemy, the KAR98K requires good shots to the head. Bodyshots, on the other hand, do not deal much damage to your enemy as a sniper rifle should.

Consider these shortcomings before choosing this sniper rifle in FF, as there are better options.

4) VSS

The VSS gives its wielder better movement speed than so many other SMGs. It also comes with a pre-attached scope, making it convenient for its users.

The problem with this SMG is its high recoil and the lack of equipment that can be attached to it. Therefore, even if you find a better scope, you will not have any use for it. Moreover, it has a low magazine count, which is not really suitable for short-range encounters. These factors limit the gun's potential.

5) SCAR

The SCAR is an assault rifle used by every second player in Free Fire. This weapon is commonly used to take fights against enemies in mid to long ranges. Its low recoil makes it relatively easier to control when spraying, even with no attachments. That said, the SCAR's popularity is not in proportion to its attributes.

This weapon's performance is praiseworthy only with appropriate attachments. In fact, the Scar has the least damage among assault rifles. Keeping all this in mind, one can look for other rifles in this category.

