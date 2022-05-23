Free Fire Partner Program benefits and how to sign up for it (May 2022)

The number of Free Fire gamers and streamers has grown by leaps and bounds in the past two years. To encourage streamers and content creators to upload more content involving the popular battle royale game, the developers have unveiled the Partner Program.

However, streamers/content creators have to fulfill a list of requirements in order to be eligible for the program. They will also be entitled to certain benefits that they can avail once they are accepted into the Partner Program.

Disclaimer: Since the battle royale game is banned in India, Indian mobile gamers are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

Free Fire Partner Program: Conditions and benefits

Requirements for entering the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

Here are the conditions that streamers/content creators will have to fulfill in order to be eligible for the Partner Program:

A minimum of at least 300K views in the past month

A minimum of 100K subscribers

80% of the videos should have Free Fire content

Clean, inoffensive, and engaging content

Professional behavior

Note: It is not guaranteed that content creators who meet the above criteria will automatically be accepted for the program. They must submit the form and await approval.

Rewards that an official Partner is entitled to (Image via Garena)

Creators who receive approval for the program will be entitled to the following benefits:

In-game accessories

Diamonds (in-game currency)

In-game codes for giveaways

Early access to content

Official access to communicate with the Garena team

Official merchandise

Access to game client

Tournament invitations

Financial compensation

V-Badge

How to sign up for the Free Fire Partner Program?

Details that a content creator/streamer has to enter to join the Partner Program (Image via Google Form)

Players will have to follow the steps given below in order to apply for the Partner Program:

Step 1: They will first have to head over to the official Free Fire Partner Program site.

Step 2: They will then have to click on the Apply Now button to begin the process.

Step 3: Once the Google form appears, content creators/streamers will have to enter the following details:

Name

Phone number

Address

Usage of facecam

Type of content

Aadhar or PAN details

Step 4: They will finally have to click on the Submit button.

Note: The developers have stopped accepting requests for the Partner Program. Interested content creators/streamers will have to wait until the application process reopens.

Edited by Atul S