Free Fire Partner Program benefits and how to sign up for it (May 2022)

The number of Free Fire gamers and streamers has grown by leaps and bounds in the past two years. To encourage streamers and content creators to upload more content involving the popular battle royale game, the developers have unveiled the Partner Program.
However, streamers/content creators have to fulfill a list of requirements in order to be eligible for the program. They will also be entitled to certain benefits that they can avail once they are accepted into the Partner Program.
Disclaimer: Since the battle royale game is banned in India, Indian mobile gamers are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.
Free Fire Partner Program: Conditions and benefits
Here are the conditions that streamers/content creators will have to fulfill in order to be eligible for the Partner Program:
- A minimum of at least 300K views in the past month
- A minimum of 100K subscribers
- 80% of the videos should have Free Fire content
- Clean, inoffensive, and engaging content
- Professional behavior
Note: It is not guaranteed that content creators who meet the above criteria will automatically be accepted for the program. They must submit the form and await approval.
Creators who receive approval for the program will be entitled to the following benefits:
- In-game accessories
- Diamonds (in-game currency)
- In-game codes for giveaways
- Early access to content
- Official access to communicate with the Garena team
- Official merchandise
- Access to game client
- Tournament invitations
- Financial compensation
- V-Badge
How to sign up for the Free Fire Partner Program?
Players will have to follow the steps given below in order to apply for the Partner Program:
Step 1: They will first have to head over to the official Free Fire Partner Program site.
Step 2: They will then have to click on the Apply Now button to begin the process.
Step 3: Once the Google form appears, content creators/streamers will have to enter the following details:
- Name
- Phone number
- Address
- Usage of facecam
- Type of content
- Aadhar or PAN details
Step 4: They will finally have to click on the Submit button.
Note: The developers have stopped accepting requests for the Partner Program. Interested content creators/streamers will have to wait until the application process reopens.