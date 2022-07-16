Free Fire Partner Program requirements: How to apply for all regions

The Free Fire Partner Program is a widely discussed topic in the community. The program was formally launched by Garena to encourage FF-focused content in the game's community, especially on YouTube.

The developers want to maintain the popularity of the battle royale title among mobile gamers, and the Partner Program has been able to attract a large number of players by offering many perks.

The V Badge is one of the many benefits of enrolling in the game's Partner Program. This badge signifies one's partnership with Garena and legitimizes the content creator in the game's community.

That being said, it should be noted that not everyone can claim a spot in the FF Partner Program. There are certain formalities and requirements that need to be met before players can apply for a spot.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the title. They can play the MAX variant instead.

A comprehensive guide to the Free Fire Partner Program requirements and application procedure

The Partner Program is available in many regions (Image via Garena)

Benefits of the FF Partner Program

Here is a list of all the perks that partners will receive once they are approved for the program:

Numerous in-game rewards, custom room cards, and thousands of diamonds

Financial compensation to those who have more than 5,00,000 subscribers and 95% of content on the channel is focused on Free Fire

Access to upcoming in-game content in advance

Get featured on official social media handles of the BR title

Access to official observer FF client

Redeem codes for giveaways to their fans

Direct communication with the Free Fire team

Invitations to official FF tournaments and esports events

A bunch of exclusive merchandise

Eligibility requirements for Partner Program

Here are the criteria that applicants must adhere to before applying for a slot in the program:

An active YouTube channel with at least 1,00,000 subscribers

80% of content published in the last 30 days should be related to Free Fire

Minimum of 3,00,000 channel views in the last 30 days

Creators should also be consistent in uploading engaging content on other social media platforms

They should make sure that their content is clean, non-offensive, and engaging

They should have a willingness to work hard

They must have passion for gaming and mindset of wanting to succeed together

Applicants should remember that just meeting these basic requirements does not ensure that they will be selected for the program. Each application is reviewed carefully, and the decision to accept an application is made by Garena's official team.

There are limited slots open for budding creators. The criteria explicitly state that only individuals with a reasonable fan following in the community should consider applying.

Note: These eligibility requirements are for Indian Free Fire MAX content creators. Facebook and TikTok followers will also be considered in certain regions, and the criteria may vary slightly depending on the FF server.

Steps to apply for the Free Fire Partner Program

Interested candidates can follow the steps below to enroll in the partner program:

Step 1: Players must visit the official Partner Program website (https://partnerprogram.ff.garena.com/).

Step 2: They need to tap on the 'Apply Now' button located on the page.

Step 3: Applicants will see a Google form. They will be required to fill out the form to proceed.

The form must be filled out accurately (Image via Garena)

The form will ask for the creator's legal name, phone number, channel name, channel link, subscriber count, address, a government-issued ID, etc.

Step 4: Submit the form and wait patiently for a response from the official team.

Applications are not always open throughout the year. Individuals should continue to visit the website to stay informed about their application's status.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far