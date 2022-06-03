How to get in-game V Badge in Free Fire (June 2022)

The V badge has received immense limelight in the global Free Fire community. This is because the developers offer an unmetered amount of perks to V badge holders.

The said badge gets officially handed over by Garena to FF-centered content creators in the community to encourage them to produce more engaging films and consequently increase the title's popularity and sustain the excitement among players.

However, not everyone can acquire the badge as there are several eligibility requirements that individuals must strictly comply with to win the V badge contest. The Free Fire Partner Program is the only contest to be cracked to receive a badge from the official team.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban on Free Fire in India, players from the country are urged to access their FF ID via the MAX variant.

Free Fire: A comprehensive guide to obtaining an in-game V badge in June 2022

The Free Fire V badge is located alongside players' in-game nicknames that make users feel superior in the community. Also, enrolled users get diamonds and several other collectibles in advance for free. Below is a lengthy list of benefits to enroll in the said program:

Advantages of getting the V badge in FF(Image via Garena)

Exclusive in-game rewards, custom room cards, and a huge amount of diamonds (in-game currencies)

Partners will be receiving financial compensation as well

They should get access to upcoming content in advance

Get featured in Free Fire's official social media handles

Access to official observer Free Fire client

Redeem codes to be distributed to fans

Official invitations to various tournaments and esport events

Exclusive FF themed merchandise

Note: The financial compensation is only for creators who have more than 500K subscribers on their channels where 95% of the content is related to the Battle Royale title.

Criteria to become eligible for the FF Partner Program

Requirements to apply for V badge (Image via Garena)

Here is a list of the demands that Garena expects to be fulfilled by the candidates:

Applicants should have an active YouTube channel with over 100K subscribers

They must have featured 80% of the content relevant to Garena's popular shooter title in the past 30 days

The channel should have gained at least 300K viewership in the last 30 days

Users should be pretty consistent in filming content and pushing posts on different social media handles

Notably, it is mandatory for the content to be clean and non-offensive, and engaging

Their work should reflect professionalism and willingness to work hard further

Obviously, applicants should have a passion for gaming and drive to succeed together

In short, individuals must ensure they have a decent fan following in the community before applying for the Partner Program to get the V badge. A Facebook page may also be considered, however, it is not formally mentioned on the dedicated web page.

Importantly, users willing to apply for the Partner Program should know that meeting all of the mentioned specifications does not mean they will be selected for it and provided the V badge. Garena boasts of having an internal review process for each application and only limited slots are open for well-deserving candidates.

Steps to claim a V badge via the Free Fire Partner Program

Individuals can follow the simple steps given below to enroll in the said initiative:

Step 1: They must open the URL "https://partnerprogram.ff.garena.com/" in their preferred web browser or they may get there directly by clicking on this link.

They must open the URL "https://partnerprogram.ff.garena.com/" in their preferred web browser or they may get there directly by clicking on this link. Step 2: Subsequently, click on the 'Apply Now' button to proceed.

Subsequently, click on the 'Apply Now' button to proceed. Step 3: They will see a Google form asking for several details. Fill out the form critically only with legitimate information.

Story continues below ad

The form should ask about the applicant's official name, phone number, YouTube channel name and their link, subscriber count, address, government-issued documents, etc.

Step 4: After filling out the form, submit it.

Once submitted, applicants should patiently wait for a response from the official team.

Note: The Partner Program web page may not always be live or active. In that scenario, creators should frequently visit the location to check whether they can still apply or not.

