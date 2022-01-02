Free Fire Partner Program requirements: How to get the V Badge

Garena has launched a Partner Program for Free Fire content creators and YouTubers, providing them with an opportunity to get further exposure. Participants in the program are entitled to many benefits and perks that can aid them immensely.

Among the most sought-after items in the Free Fire community, V Badge is also one of the various perks users can acquire. Nonetheless, specific requirements need to be met if users are interested in joining the Free Fire Partner Program.

Requirements and other details of the Free Fire Partner Program

Requirements for the program that users will have to meet (Image via Free Fire)

The Free Fire Partner Program has tons of conditions, and here are the ones that the developers have mentioned on the official website:

YouTube channels having over 1,00,00 subscribers Over 80% Free Fire content within the previous 30 days At least 3,00,000 channel views in the period of last 30 days Consistency in terms of social media activity and content quality Non-offensive, engaging and clean content Having professionalism and willingness to work hard Drive to succeed together, alongside a passion for gaming

It is further mentioned that these are just essential criteria, and fulfilling them would not guarantee a selection into the program. Another thing that users will need to note is that there’s an internal review process, and only the best candidates are chosen.

Players interested in getting into the Free Fire Partner Program will need to fill out a form accessible through the program’s website itself.

Steps to apply for Free Fire Partner Program

The form can be accessed from the official Free Fire Partner Program itself (Image via Free Fire)

Players can follow the steps listed below:

Step 1: To access the form, users must first visit the official Free Fire Partner Program. They can use this link to reach that page.

Step 2: After that, they can press the ‘Apply Now’ option. The Google Form will show up, and gamers should enter all the required details.

Step 3: Finally, the form can be submitted to send the application.

Note: It isn’t presently open and could be made available soon by the developers.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar