Free Fire Partner Program: Steps to join, requirements, benefits, and more

The Free Fire Partner Program has attracted the interest of many players within the game’s community. For those unfamiliar, it is essentially a program that gives specific privileges and perks to content creators and other personalities working in fields relevant to the battle royale title.

As a result, individuals who become a part of the Partner Program have the perfect opportunity to expand their reach and gain popularity on platforms such as YouTube. However, joining the same is not an easy task, and creators would have to meet the many requirements set by Garena.

Read through to find all the required information about the program.

How to join, requirements and more details on the Free Fire Partner Program

Requirements to join the Free Fire Partner Program

Requirements that players must meet (Image via Garena)

On the official Partner Program website, Garena has provided a comprehensive rundown of the requirements that players will need to fulfill to become eligible. The following are the criteria that have been stated:

Channels must possess a subscriber count of over 1,00,000

There should be more than 3,00,000 channel views, alongside 80% Free Fire-related content in the last 30 days

Users have to maintain consistent social media activity and content quality

They must upload content/videos which are non-offensive, clean, and engaging

Gamers need to have a willingness to work hard, as well as professionalism

Participants must also feature a passion for gaming and a drive to succeed together with Garena

It is vital to remember that even if players meet all of these conditions, they will not automatically be accepted into the program. There will be an internal review procedure after which the best applicants will be chosen.

Benefits provided to the users

Benefits of the program (Image via Garena)

Listed below are the different benefits that users can receive if they get into the Free Fire Partner Program:

Free in-game rewards, diamonds, and custom room cards

Access to content, alongside the official observer client

Opportunity to appear on the game's social media handles

In-game codes to use for giveaways

Chance to communicate with the game’s development team

Special invites to the game’s tournaments and esports events

Exclusive merchandise related to the battle royale title

Financial compensation (Only for channels having more than 5,00,000 subscribers and 95% content based on the game)

Apart from the ones stated above, players will be able to get the V Badge as well.

Steps to join/apply for the FF Partner Program

The steps to apply for the Partner Program are as follows:

Step 1: Users can start by opening a web browser and searching for the Partner Program website. They can also visit this URL: partnerprogram.ff.garena.com

Step 2: Upon reaching the website, gamers can click the ‘Apply Now’ option.

Step 3: A Google Form will appear where details including one's name, phone number, channel name, channel link, subscriber count, and more have to be entered.

Step 4: Lastly, individuals must send in the form to complete their application for the Partner Program. Now, players must wait for a response from Garena.

Note: Due to restrictions issued by the Indian government, users located in India should not attempt to download or play Free Fire. They can opt to play Free Fire MAX since it was not banned in the nation.

