Free Fire Partner Program: Steps to join and requirements to get a V Badge

As the name indicates, the V Badge in Free Fire is a special emblem that appears in the top left corner of the player's avatar and is displayed before their name while playing in a game. This feature was added after the OB25 update and primarily serves to separate the game's partners from other players.

Therefore, it is only given to players enrolled in the Partner Program, a special incentive launched by Garena for upcoming content creators to achieve their maximum potential. It is very challenging for gamers to join this initiative, given its stringent requirements and limited slots.

Read through for a guide to joining the Free Fire Partner Program.

Complete overview of the Free Fire Partner Program

These are the different perks of the program (Image via Garena)

As expected, the Free Fire Partner Program features a long list of perks besides free diamonds and a V Badge, which has many content creators as well as players excited about being a part of it. These perks include the following:

Rewards within the game, custom room cards, and more

Invites to official events and tournaments

Opportunity to communicate with the team

Redeem codes for giveaways to the fans

Financial compensation (Limited to channels with 5 lakh subscribers and 95% game-related content only)

Official features on the game's handle

Advance access to upcoming content

Exclusive merchandise

Here are the different requirements that players must be meet to be eligible (Image via Garena)

Obviously, there is intense competition within the community to join the Partner Program, thanks to the amazing benefits. However, the developers have set the bar slightly higher with gamers required to match the following requirements to even be considered:

A YouTube channel that has 100k subscribers and 80% content related to Free Fire

300k channel views over the previous month

Non-offensive, clean, and engaging content which also abides by the company's content policy

Individuals should act professionally and need to be willing to work hard

Consistent social media activity and content quality

Gamers should be passionate about gaming and must possess the drive to succeed together

Clearly, these are just a basic set of requirements and by no means ensures a player's selection into the program.

Interested users can follow these instructions to potentially join the Free Fire Partner Program and receive useful perks.

Step 1: Users can access the official Partner Program website. They may also utilize this link to visit it directly.

Step 2: After landing on the webpage, they should click the Apply Now button to access the appropriate Google form.

Click on the Apply Now button to head over to the Google form (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can fill in all the details required like channel name, subscriber count, type of content, and more.

Step 4: Finally, click the submit button to send the application.

Garena screens every applicant over multiple criteria and only selects the best players. If they are selected, the developers will reach out to them. Subsequently, they will receive the long list of perks mentioned earlier.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire in India, gamers in the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. Instead, they may play the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S