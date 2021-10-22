Free Fire Partner Program and V Badge: Everything you need to know (October 2021)

It has been quite some time since Free Fire introduced its Partner Program to support content creators. The immense popularity of Free Fire has given rise to YouTubers and streamers whose primary target is to create content around the game.

In an attempt to support players who want to channel their love for the game into a profession, the developers give them the opportunity to become a partner. This partnership will help players with financial compensation and various in-game items.

Free Fire Partner Program and V Badge

V Badges can only be possessed by Free Fire Partners (Image via Free Fire)

The V badge is a special badge that is awarded to players who successfully join the program. This badge can be displayed on a Free Fire gamer’s profile. To join the Free Fire Partner Program, players can click here.

Eligibility for the Free Fire Partner Program

Requirements for Partner Program (Image via Free Fire)

The following criteria has to be met by players if they want to become a Free Fire Partner:

The YouTube channel of the gamer must have a subscriber count of 1,00,000 and above.

80% content uploaded to the channel in the last 30 days must be revolving Free Fire.

The total view count must be 3,00,000 or more in the last 30 days.

Uploads must be consistent, have good content, and must not contain any offensive language.

Advantages of the Free Fire Partner Program

Benefits of the Partner Program (Image via Free Fire)

Players will be entitled to the following benefits if they join the Partner Program:

The content creators with over 5,00,000 subscribers and 95% Free Fire content on their YouTube channel will get financial compensation.

Selected players will gain advanced access to content, in-game rewards, diamonds, and more.

The partners will be able to communicate easily with the Free Fire team.

They will get in-game codes that they can use as giveaway presents.

Free Fire Partners will also receive exclusive merchandise and invitations to tournaments.

Important Note: Unfortunately, the Partner Program Application is no longer accepting responses.

