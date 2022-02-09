Free Fire Pet Ludo mode rewards revealed: All you need to know

Free Fire is well-known for introducing unique mini-games through its events that keep players entertained and engaged. One such event is the Gem Shuffle, which was introduced as part of the ongoing Squad Beatz campaign. Individuals can acquire numerous rewards, including a costume bundle.

Aside from that, another event named Pet Ludo is scheduled to begin very soon and will provide the winner with the opportunity to obtain a permanent gun skin.

Details and rewards of Free Fire's Pet Ludo mode

Pet Ludo will be making its way on 12 February and will be available to users until 20 February. Ludo is a board game that many players will already be familiar with, and the rules for this mini-game will be identical to those used in original board game.

The winner will stand a chance to get their hands on a permanent Flaming Wolf MP40 and a guaranteed Falconer Gun Box.

To begin with, players can choose to team up with friends or participate in a match-making system. Their primary objective will be to transfer all of the pieces to the finish spot to win the game. Individuals can find the rules specified by the developers in the image below:

Details specified by the developers (Image via Garena)

New Pet Ludo event

An event based on it will also start soon (Image via Garena)

In addition to the special mini-game, the developers will also add a particular event to Free Fire, and it will be running between the same dates. These are the specifics that users will have to meet to get the rewards:

Play Pet Ludo 1 time: BEATz Token – Ruby

Play Pet Ludo 3 times: 2x BEATz Token – Ruby

Play Pet Ludo 5 times: 2x BEATz Token – Ruby

Consequently, players can use the tokens acquired in the Gem Shuffle.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The event and mini-game are yet to start in Free Fire, and gamers will only be able to acquire the rewards once it commences.

Edited by Siddharth Satish