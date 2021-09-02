Free Fire Racer top up event: How to get free legendary rewards

Free Fire has an array of items, including gun skins, bundles, characters, and more. However, users often require diamonds to obtain them. This currency is not available in the game and has to be purchased using real money.

As part of the top up event, the developers provide users with various rewards for purchasing diamonds. These have become a regular game feature, and a new one is introduced as soon as the current one expires.

Obtaining free exclusive rewards from Racer Top Up rewards in Free Fire

A new McLaren Top Up event has started in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Since the conclusion of the Musical Top Up II event, a new McLaren-themed - Racer Top Up event has made its way into the game. An exclusive backpack and vehicle skins are up for grabs.

To earn the rewards, players need to purchase the required number of diamonds between 2 September 2021 and 8 September 2021. The exact details for the event have been provided below:

The skin increases the top speed and handling of the car (Image via Free Fire)

Top up 200 diamonds to get MCL – FF Cyber Neon.

Users need to run continously to trigger the effect (Image via Free Fire)

Top up 500 diamonds to get Max Throttle Backpack.

Note: All the rewards in the top up events are technically up for free. This is because users do not need to spend the purchased currency of diamonds to attain the rewards. However, they need to spend real money to purchase the diamonds.

Players can follow the instructions listed below to claim the rewards once they have purchased the required number of diamonds:

First users need to press on the event option by tapping on the calendar icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Players should open the game and then head to the event section by tapping on the calendar icon.

They should tap on the button beside the items after purchasing required diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Players should select Racer Top Up under the events section.

Step 3: Next, they can press the claim button beside the corresponding rewards to avail the items.

