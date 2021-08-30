Free Fire Rapper's Wish event brings Big Bucks Rapper and Big Bucks Vibe bundles

Garena has added a new Rapper's Wish event to Free Fire. It has reintroduced exclusive cosmetic items, including the M1887 – Rapper Underworld and the Big Bucks Rapper and Big Bucks Vibe bundles.
While the gun skin was earlier available in the "Roll the Dice" event during the 2020 Diwali celebrations, the two bundles were part of the incubator in August 2020. With the release of new events, players who have missed out earlier now stand a chance to obtain them.
New Rapper's Wish event has started in Free Fire
The new Rapper's Wish event started on 30 August. Users can obtain items from this latest event before it ends on 6 September.
The cost of a single wish is 20 diamonds. On the other hand, a set of 10+1 wishes will set players back 200 diamonds.
Moreover, it is worth emphasizing that the unique items already in players' possession will be removed from the prize pool. This enhances the overall chances to get the grand prize of the M1887 gun skins and bundles.
Prize pool
Gamers can obtain two types of prizes from this event — unique and normal. Here is the entire prize pool for Rapper's Wish in Free Fire
Unique prizes
- M1887 – Rapper Underworld
- The Big Bucks Rapper Bundle
- The Big Bucks Vibe Bundle
- Underworld Curl
- VSS – Rapper Underworld
- Monster Truck – Cyber Bounty
- Motor Bike – Cyber Bounty Hunter
- The Victor
- SII!
- Chrono's Backpack
- Time Bender
- Cyber Bounty Backpack
- Portal Reactor Loot Box
- Underworld Boombox
- Chrono's Surfboard
- Rapper Underworld Surfboard
- Enter Chrono!
- Rapper Underworld Parachute
- Rapper Underworld
- Gangster Tempo
Normal prizes
- Cube Fragment
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expire by 30 September)
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expire by 30 September)
- Gold Royale Voucher
- Bounty Hunter Aug Box
- Egg Hunter M14 Crate
- Hysteria SKS Box
- Violet Terror Gun Box
- Party Animal Gun Box
- Pet Food
- Resupply Map
- Scan
- 50x Universal Fragment
- 50x Memory Fragment (Thiva)
- 50x Memory Fragment (Dimitri)
- 50x Memory Fragment (D-Bee)
- 50x Memory Fragment (Xayne)
- 50x Memory Fragment (Maro)