Free Fire Rapper's Wish event brings Big Bucks Rapper and Big Bucks Vibe bundles

Garena has added a new Rapper's Wish event to Free Fire. It has reintroduced exclusive cosmetic items, including the M1887 – Rapper Underworld and the Big Bucks Rapper and Big Bucks Vibe bundles.

While the gun skin was earlier available in the "Roll the Dice" event during the 2020 Diwali celebrations, the two bundles were part of the incubator in August 2020. With the release of new events, players who have missed out earlier now stand a chance to obtain them.

New Rapper's Wish event has started in Free Fire

The Rapper's Wish event started today (Image via Free Fire)

The new Rapper's Wish event started on 30 August. Users can obtain items from this latest event before it ends on 6 September.

The cost of a single wish is 20 diamonds. On the other hand, a set of 10+1 wishes will set players back 200 diamonds.

A single wish costs 20 diamonds, while 10+1 requires 200 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Moreover, it is worth emphasizing that the unique items already in players' possession will be removed from the prize pool. This enhances the overall chances to get the grand prize of the M1887 gun skins and bundles.

Prize pool

Gamers can obtain two types of prizes from this event — unique and normal. Here is the entire prize pool for Rapper's Wish in Free Fire

Unique prizes

The already possessed unique items will be removed from the prize pool (Image via Free Fire)

M1887 – Rapper Underworld

The Big Bucks Rapper Bundle

The Big Bucks Vibe Bundle

Underworld Curl

VSS – Rapper Underworld

Monster Truck – Cyber Bounty

Motor Bike – Cyber Bounty Hunter

The Victor

SII!

Chrono's Backpack

Time Bender

Cyber Bounty Backpack

Portal Reactor Loot Box

Underworld Boombox

Chrono's Surfboard

Rapper Underworld Surfboard

Enter Chrono!

Rapper Underworld Parachute

Rapper Underworld

Gangster Tempo

Normal prizes

The normal prizes include multiple gun crates and vouchers (Image via Free Fire)

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expire by 30 September)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expire by 30 September)

Gold Royale Voucher

Bounty Hunter Aug Box

Egg Hunter M14 Crate

Hysteria SKS Box

Violet Terror Gun Box

Party Animal Gun Box

Pet Food

Resupply Map

Scan

50x Universal Fragment

50x Memory Fragment (Thiva)

50x Memory Fragment (Dimitri)

50x Memory Fragment (D-Bee)

50x Memory Fragment (Xayne)

50x Memory Fragment (Maro)

Edited by Ravi Iyer