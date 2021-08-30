Create
Free Fire Rapper's Wish event brings Big Bucks Rapper and Big Bucks Vibe bundles

There are multiple rewards up for grabs in the new Rapper
Aniket Thakkar
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Aug 30, 2021, 06:45 AM ET

46 mins ago

Feature

Garena has added a new Rapper's Wish event to Free Fire. It has reintroduced exclusive cosmetic items, including the M1887 – Rapper Underworld and the Big Bucks Rapper and Big Bucks Vibe bundles.

While the gun skin was earlier available in the "Roll the Dice" event during the 2020 Diwali celebrations, the two bundles were part of the incubator in August 2020. With the release of new events, players who have missed out earlier now stand a chance to obtain them.

New Rapper's Wish event has started in Free Fire

The Rapper
The new Rapper's Wish event started on 30 August. Users can obtain items from this latest event before it ends on 6 September.

The cost of a single wish is 20 diamonds. On the other hand, a set of 10+1 wishes will set players back 200 diamonds.

A single wish costs 20 diamonds, while 10+1 requires 200 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)
Moreover, it is worth emphasizing that the unique items already in players' possession will be removed from the prize pool. This enhances the overall chances to get the grand prize of the M1887 gun skins and bundles.

Prize pool

Gamers can obtain two types of prizes from this event — unique and normal. Here is the entire prize pool for Rapper's Wish in Free Fire

Unique prizes

The already possessed unique items will be removed from the prize pool (Image via Free Fire)
  • M1887 – Rapper Underworld
  • The Big Bucks Rapper Bundle
  • The Big Bucks Vibe Bundle
  • Underworld Curl
  • VSS – Rapper Underworld
  • Monster Truck – Cyber Bounty
  • Motor Bike – Cyber Bounty Hunter
  • The Victor
  • SII!
  • Chrono's Backpack
  • Time Bender
  • Cyber Bounty Backpack
  • Portal Reactor Loot Box
  • Underworld Boombox
  • Chrono's Surfboard
  • Rapper Underworld Surfboard
  • Enter Chrono!
  • Rapper Underworld Parachute
  • Rapper Underworld
  • Gangster Tempo

Normal prizes

The normal prizes include multiple gun crates and vouchers (Image via Free Fire)
  • Cube Fragment
  • Diamond Royale Voucher (Expire by 30 September)
  • Weapon Royale Voucher (Expire by 30 September)
  • Gold Royale Voucher
  • Bounty Hunter Aug Box
  • Egg Hunter M14 Crate
  • Hysteria SKS Box
  • Violet Terror Gun Box
  • Party Animal Gun Box
  • Pet Food
  • Resupply Map
  • Scan
  • 50x Universal Fragment
  • 50x Memory Fragment (Thiva)
  • 50x Memory Fragment (Dimitri)
  • 50x Memory Fragment (D-Bee)
  • 50x Memory Fragment (Xayne)
  • 50x Memory Fragment (Maro)
Edited by Ravi Iyer
