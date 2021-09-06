Free Fire redeem code for 6 September 2021: How to claim new rewards today

Gun skins in Free Fire carry unique attributes besides improving the visual appearance, which has made them an essential item in the game. Players can acquire these by opening specific crates, which need to be purchased by spending diamonds.

Users can also get them for free through events and redeem codes. The latter is a better alternative considering that these have to be redeemed to attain the rewards.

Free Fire redeem code for today

1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: GY52RK7ATA5R

Rewards: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

The code for Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate is valid and should be used quickly to get the gun skin from the crate.

Note: The code mentioned above is only for players on the NA/CS/SAC servers. Therefore, only those in the region will be able to avail the rewards.

Using Free Fire redeem code on the Rewards Redemption Site for free rewards

Players need to follow the steps given below to attain the rewards:

Step 1: Gamers must visit the official Rewards Redemption Site. It is a website where they can use the redeem code to obtain the rewards.

Step 2: Next, users should sign in to utilize the code. They have several options available on the website for this purpose.

Guest account users cannot use the code, and it is mandatory to bind their Free Fire account for this.

Paste in GY52RK7ATA5R in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once they have successfully logged in, players can paste the above code to avoid a typo. Subsequently, they can tap on the "Confirm" option.

Step 4: After the players have successfully redeemed the code, the developers will send the rewards to their accounts within 24 hours at most.

The loot crate can be collected through the mail section (Image via Free FIre)

Step 5: Players can open Free Fire on their devices and head to the in-game mail section to claim the rewards.

Some of the errors

Error for using code in the wrong server (Image via Free Fire)

Validity: Users will receive an error once the code has expired. This error message will read that the code is invalid.

Server: Free Fire redeem code only works in the specified region. Thus, users from outside the particular server will not be able to claim the rewards and will face an error.

Edited by Shaheen Banu